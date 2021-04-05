Geneva County's Karoline Striplin, Geneva coach Rich Bixby take top Dothan Eagle basketball honors

Karoline Striplin of Geneva County turned in one of the most dominating seasons in all phases of the game in recent Wiregrass girls basketball history this winter.
Geneva coach Rich Bixby, meanwhile, turned the Panthers around from a poor start, guiding a strong surge that eventually landed Geneva in the Class 4A state tournament.
For their efforts, Striplin and Bixby have respectively been named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 girls high school basketball season in the Wiregrass.
Striplin, a 6-foot-3 senior who played guard, forward and center, averaged a double-double of 26.8 points and 16.8 rebounds, but also amassed impressive stats in three other areas with 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game. The Tennessee signee helped Geneva County to a 20-7 record and to the Class 2A regional tournament.
Bixby, after seeing his team struggle to a 1-4 start, decided to make a change in defensive strategy and the Panther players made it work for 19 wins in the last 23 games to finish with a 20-8 record and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance.
Playing hard pays off for Striplin
Geneva County’s Striplin said she had one main approach to her play during her senior season.
“My goal was to work hard every play in every game and if that meant hustling for an extra rebound or a loose ball, scoring or just whatever my team needed me to do, I was prepared to give 100 percent each play,” Striplin said.
She was more than successful in that endeavor, evident by her eye-popping stats.
As a result, Striplin, a four-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree, achieved one of her individual goals for the season.
“This definitely was one of my goals – getting Super 12 Player of the Year,” Striplin said. “It is a big thing for our community. It was exciting getting the phone call, letting me know that I had won this. Another one of my goals was (for the team) to win state and obviously we fell short. Overall, I had a good year stat wise.
“I am just real excited (to be Player of the Year). It was a really weird season (with COVID-19 protocols) and I am just thankful we got to play at all. Getting this kind of recognition is exciting for me.”
A four-time all-state selection during her career, Striplin had a goal to reach 3,000 career points, but fell short, finishing with 2,912. She did end her prep career in the 2,000-2,000 club, only the third girls basketball player to do so based off the AHSAA website. She earned 2,043 rebounds to go with her point total. The rebound total was just 22 off the state girls record, according to the AHSAA website.
Though she played all positions and has the ability to put the ball on the floor and take it down court, Striplin was mostly a post player, dominating foes down low.
“I feel over time my post game has evolved into what it is today and that is probably my biggest asset of my game,” Striplin said. “I have a really good hook shot and I try to base my game off that. Over time, I have also gotten better at shooting jump shots to expand my game.”
One of the strongest aspects of her game is in an area that doesn’t get a lot of notoriety – getting to the foul line and knocking down free throws.
During the season, Striplin had a knack for drawing fouls, resulting in 8.2 free throw attempts and 7.1 made foul shots a game. She hit a solid 86.7 percent overall, knocking down 177-of-204 attempts.
She had stretches during the season of 22 and 44 consecutive made free throws, the latter an AHSAA single season record.
Striplin, who joined the varsity team as an eighth grader, improved from 49.6 percent free throw shooting as a freshman to 75.7 percent as a sophomore to 77.1 percent as a junior to this year’s 86.7 percent as a senior. She finished her career at 72.2 percent, hitting 564-of-781 at the foul line.
“I put in a lot of work on my free throws this year,” Striplin said. “Beating the in-season record for free throws (made) was special for me. I have always thought free throws were a really cool aspect of the game since I was a kid.”
She credits reading a book on NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird for inspiration to working on her free throws with her dad, Jim Bob Striplin, an assistant coach for the Lady Dawgs.
“I read a couple of years ago in Larry Bird’s book called Drive that he said he used to wake up every morning and shoot 500 free throws a day,” Striplin said. “Dad and I would wake up at 6:30 in the morning, go work out and shoot basketball. I have been doing that since 8th grade. I would try to shoot 50-100 every morning.”
That was on top of 50-100 free throws in practice later in the day, giving her between 500 to 1,000 free throw attempts a week.
Since the end of the season, the Bulldog standout has been busy preparing for college basketball at Tennessee. She is to report to Knoxville right after graduation.
“I haven’t really taken any time off since the season,” Striplin said. “They sent me some of their (cardio/physical) workouts for me to do and I have been working on that to try and get in the best shape I can for playing up there.”
Change in defense helps spark Geneva
After watching his team lose four of the first five games and give up 60- plus points in two of the losses, Geneva’s Rich Bixby knew had to make a change in defenses.
It wouldn’t be easy for the veteran coach who has always believed in a zone defense.
“I have been there for 18 years as the basketball coach and we have always done it one way and you get into that mode that ‘This is the way I have done it. It has been successful. Why change it?’' Bixby said. “Well, I think some of the girls were stagnant and I think I was a little stagnant.”
He recognized that a change had to be done if his team would have a chance to be successful.
“My assistant coach, Kasey Ward, who I give a lot of credit to, has been coaching the middle school team and we converted them to man last year,” Bixby said. “Some of them had to come help us (on varsity) because I was afraid COVID would wipe somebody out and I wanted to have other kids available. We had 17 kids on roster at one time. They played man and didn’t know anything else.”
After the early struggles against good competition and giving up 67 points to eventual 3A state champion Prattville Christian, 64 to Geneva County and 50 to Class 1A state semifinalist Samson in mid-November, Bixby gave Ward the green light to change the defense.
“I told (coach Ward) Thanksgiving Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, you have an hour and 45 minutes (each day), you are in charge of the defense,” Bixby said.
The players, Bixby said, drilled constantly on the changes in the practice and made it work. After allowing 51.2 points in the 1-4 start, the Panthers gave up just 35.8 in the final 22 games played, including just 30.7 in all of their wins.
“The kids bought into it,” Bixby said.
While the points allowed went down, the wins went up. Geneva won 19 of 22 to reach the state semifinals in Birmingham. Two of three losses featured more than 50 points allowed (55 to Paxton, Fla., and 63 at Straughn).
The defense had some early strong moments in the state semifinals against Rogers, but the Panthers couldn’t maintain it and lost 55-45 to the eventual state champions.
Still, Geneva, which had only three seniors on roster, reached the 20-win mark, won its area tournament and the 4A Southeast Regional behind Bixby’s leadership, guidance and his boldness to change the defense after its early struggles, leading to his Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year honor.
“It is a great honor, something I didn’t expect to happen at the beginning of the year,” Bixby said. “I had a bunch of good players and a good coaching staff. It all just came together after Thanksgiving and we just rolled on to Birmingham.
“It was an awesome season, but probably the most stressful season I’ve ever had just trying to keep everyone from catching COVID and having to miss games. We had only one player miss games because of it.”
Bixby credited a solid group of players and Ward, the first assistant coach he has had during his tenure, for the success. Ward, a former standout at Samson, joined Geneva’s staff last year.
“We had so many players who are good, but there is no superstar,” Bixby said. “Makayla Boswell scored 37 at Straughn and several other girls scored 18-20 points (in a game) during the season. We had three girls that averaged just at 10 or just a little more, but everybody did their part. Everybody had their job and they bought into that. We had one girl who is a defensive player and she knows that is her job – defense. They are very unselfish kids.
“I have always preached that it is team first, nobody is bigger than the team. I am not bigger than the team. Coach Ward isn’t bigger than the team and the players aren’t bigger than the team. We have all a part to do and that is what we do.”
Members of the Super 12 team featured in the print edition Monday: Karoline Striplin (Geneva County), Amiyah Rollins (Dothan), Jaida Gosha (Enterprise), Zahria Hoskey (Eufaula), Kaitlin Peterson (Eufaula), Makala Hobdy (Charles Henderson), Kristian Jackson (Charles Henderson), Madison Johnson (Geneva), Zhee Oliver (Ariton), Jaylyn Baker (Elba), Makenna Long (G.W. Long) and Kinley Johnson (Samson).
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County
Player of the Year
Senior, 6-3 center/forward
In 25 games, Striplin averaged 26.8 points (670), 16.8 rebounds (140), 5.6 assists (140), 6.2 blocks (154) and 4.2 steals (105). She hit 59.0 percent from the floor (245-of-415) and 86.7 percent on free throws (177-of-204).
Amiyah Rollins, Dothan
Junior, 5-10 guard-forward
In 15 games, Rollins averaged 19.4 points (291), 11.9 rebounds (178), 1.9 assists (28) and 2.0 steals (30).
Jaida Gosha, Enterprise
Junior, 5-10 Forward
In 17 games, Gosha averaged 13.6 points (231), 7.4 rebounds (126) and 1.0 assists (17) a game.
Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula
Junior, 5-7 guard
In 31 games, Hoskey averaged 12.3 points (380), 3.6 rebounds (112), 2.5 assists (79) and 3.3 steals (101).
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula
Senior, 5-8 guard
In 31 games, Peterson averaged 25.0 points (775), 3.9 rebounds (121), 4.9 assists (153), 5.7 steals (177) a game. She hit 58.4 percent from the floor (255-of-437) and 81.8 percent on free throw (157-of-192).
Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson
Sophomore 5-foot-5 guard
In 17 games, Hobdy averaged 19.1 points (325), 6.4 rebounds (325) and 3.6 assists (61) for state semifinalist Trojans.
Kristian Jackson, Charles Henderson
Junior, 5-6 guard
In 17 games, Jackson averaged 18.0 points (306), 3.9 rebounds (66) and 5.2 assists (88) for state semifinalist Trojans.
Madison Johnson, Geneva
Sophomore, 5-10 guard
In 27 games, Johnson averaged 11.4 points (308), 6.8 rebounds (183), 3.9 assists (105) and 2.8 steals (76) a game for state semifinalist Panthers.
Zhee Oliver, Ariton
Senior, 5-foot-9 forward/center
In 16 games, Oliver averaged 15.4 points (246), 14.3 rebounds (228), 2.1 assists (33), 2.1 blocks (33) and 1.4 steals (22).
Jaylyn Baker, Elba
Senior, 5-foot-10 forward
In 24 games, Baker averaged 11.7 points (281), 8.3 rebounds (200), 0.9 assists (22), 1.9 steals (45) and nearly a block a game (21).
Makenna Long, G.W. Long
Junior, 5-8 point guard
In 19 games, Long averaged 15.0 points (285), 5.5 rebounds (105), 5.9 assists (112) and 2.9 steals (56).
Kinley Johnson, Samson
Senior, 5-foot-4 guard
In 29 games, Johnson averaged 11.3 points (329), 5.9 rebounds (170), 2.8 assists (82) and 3.3 steals (97).