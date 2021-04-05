Geneva County's Karoline Striplin, Geneva coach Rich Bixby take top Dothan Eagle basketball honors

“My goal was to work hard every play in every game and if that meant hustling for an extra rebound or a loose ball, scoring or just whatever my team needed me to do, I was prepared to give 100 percent each play,” Striplin said.

She was more than successful in that endeavor, evident by her eye-popping stats.

As a result, Striplin, a four-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree, achieved one of her individual goals for the season.

“This definitely was one of my goals – getting Super 12 Player of the Year,” Striplin said. “It is a big thing for our community. It was exciting getting the phone call, letting me know that I had won this. Another one of my goals was (for the team) to win state and obviously we fell short. Overall, I had a good year stat wise.

“I am just real excited (to be Player of the Year). It was a really weird season (with COVID-19 protocols) and I am just thankful we got to play at all. Getting this kind of recognition is exciting for me.”