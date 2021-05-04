Geneva County's Karoline Striplin is presented with Miss Basketball award

“This is a direct quote,” Lee said. “He (Chase) said, ‘She was always locked in. No matter what the situation was, she was always had great body language and looked me in the eye and nodded her head with understanding and approval. She always accepted coaching. When the person decides that they want to learn, the teaching is easy.”

Lee later added, “Coach Chase said ‘I truly believe I could have told her to go play with one hand behind her back and she would have done it.’”

Lee also spoke to Striplin’s fellow students assembled in the back of the auditorium.

“For the students in the back, I want to say to you that today you may not realize it, but one day you will look back and you will realize that you had the opportunity to watch one of the greatest girls basketball players to play in this state. You will look back and be full of pride for the fact that you went to school with her.”

Striplin admitted the words hit home to her as she finishes her career at the school.

“Jamie Lee’s speech really got me,” Striplin said. “I started crying. I was hoping I wouldn’t cry my eyes out when I was doing my speech. I am just so thankful and just overwhelmed with gratitude.”