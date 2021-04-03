Geneva County's Karoline Striplin named ASWA Class 2A Player of the Year

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County’s 6-foot-3 standout basketball player, had a dominating season on the basketball court in 2020-21
It didn’t go unnoticed.
Striplin was named Alabama’s Class 2A Player of the Year in voting by ASWA prep committee members, which released its girls players of the year winners on Saturday.
The list of boys winners will be announced by the ASWA on Sunday.
Striplin, a Tennessee signee and versatile player who played guard, forward and center during the season, averaged 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 20-7 record and to the Class 2A regional tournament.
Striplin was the lone Wiregrass girls player selected as a class player of the year winner by the ASWA.
Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson, in Class 6A, was the only other area player in the running for such an honor, but the 6A Player of the Year went to Sara Puckett of Muscle Shoals, a Tennessee signee.
To be eligible for a player of the year award a player had to be named a first-team all-state selection. Striplin and Peterson were the lone girls players in the Wiregrass to earn first-team from the ASWA, which announced its all-state teams this past Sunday.
Those named girls state player of the year winners by the ASWA were Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne (Class 7A), Muscle Shoals’ Puckett (6A), Carver-Birmingham’s Randrea Wright (5A), Anniston’s Allahsa Dudley (4A), Prattville Christian’s Ella Jane Connell (3A), Geneva County’s Striplin (2A), Skyline’s Gracie Stucky (1A) and Southern Academy’s Augusta Arnold (AISA).
In the past, the ASWA released a list of three finalists for each class before announcing the winner during a banquet. However because of the lingering COVID pandemic, no banquet will be held this year, thus the ASWA decided to announce the winners instead of doing a list of finalists.
In winning the state player of the year award, Striplin became the second Geneva County player to be named a 2A player of the year in the last decade. Lacy Stafford was named a back-to-back winner in 2015-16. She is also the fourth Class 2A winner from the Wiregrass in the last seven years as Samson’s LaTascya Duff won the award in 2018 in addition to Stafford’s two years.
While she excelled in all phases, Striplin was especially proficient from the field and at the free throw line in her dominating season, hitting 59.0 percent from the floor (245-of-515) and 86.7 percent on free throws (177-of-204). Her free throw shooting accuracy was enhanced by consecutive streaks of 22 and 44 made free throws, the latter an AHSAA state record during a season.
Eufaula’s Peterson, a 5-foot-8 senior guard who has signed with Indiana University, finished the past season with 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 5.7 steals a game in helping the Tigers to a 26-5 record and to the Class 6A regional tournament finals. She hit 58.5 percent from the floor (255-of-437), including 36.3 percent on 3-pointers (69-of-190). She also hit 81.8 percent on free throws (157-of-192).
She finished with a Wiregrass best 177 steals and made 69 3-pointers, second most by a Wiregrass girls player to Samson’s Brantley Edberg
Striplin and Peterson both were first-team all-state selections the last three years and the two led the Alabama all-stars last month in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. Striplin, who earned game MVP honors, scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Peterson earned 15 points and had two assists. They were the game’s top two scorers in Alabama’s 102-70 win.
After announcing its boys class winners on Sunday, the ASWA will announce its Super 5 teams for both girls and boys on Wednesday. It will then announce the state’s prestigious Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball winners on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and April 11.