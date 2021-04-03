Geneva County's Karoline Striplin named ASWA Class 2A Player of the Year

Those named girls state player of the year winners by the ASWA were Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne (Class 7A), Muscle Shoals’ Puckett (6A), Carver-Birmingham’s Randrea Wright (5A), Anniston’s Allahsa Dudley (4A), Prattville Christian’s Ella Jane Connell (3A), Geneva County’s Striplin (2A), Skyline’s Gracie Stucky (1A) and Southern Academy’s Augusta Arnold (AISA).

In the past, the ASWA released a list of three finalists for each class before announcing the winner during a banquet. However because of the lingering COVID pandemic, no banquet will be held this year, thus the ASWA decided to announce the winners instead of doing a list of finalists.

In winning the state player of the year award, Striplin became the second Geneva County player to be named a 2A player of the year in the last decade. Lacy Stafford was named a back-to-back winner in 2015-16. She is also the fourth Class 2A winner from the Wiregrass in the last seven years as Samson’s LaTascya Duff won the award in 2018 in addition to Stafford’s two years.