Geneva County's Striplin named Miss Basketball

A strong performance in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game last month when she was named MVP after scoring 17 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots likely boosted Striplin’s chances at winning the award.

It certainly boosted her confidence to win the honor.

“I think being selected for the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game and performing so well there (was when I felt I had a chance),” Striplin said. “There were a lot of great players for the state of Alabama (team) and that showed me that I am up there with some of the best players in Alabama, so I might have a chance at winning the award.”

Naturally, her parents and coaches, Karie and JimBob Striplin, were elated at seeing their daughter and star player be chosen Miss Basketball. Both felt the honor was received through hard work.

“It is hard to put in words how proud you are,” said Karie Striplin, who serves as the Lady Dawgs’ head coach. “The accolades that Karoline has received have definitely come because of hard work, dedication and pure athletic ability. She set goals and has been able to check them off as she has gone along because of her hard work.