Geneva County's Striplin named Miss Basketball

The high school basketball resume for Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin is now complete – with a sparkling coveted title capping the portfolio.
Striplin, Geneva County’s 6-foot-3 senior and Tennessee signee, has been voted the winner of the state’s most coveted award for a girls basketball player in the state of Alabama – Miss Basketball – by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The award is presented by Alfa Insurance.
Striplin becomes only the second Wiregrass player to be bestowed the prestigious title. Former Eufaula standout Gwen Jackson was named the state’s best player in 1998. Like Striplin, Jackson signed with Tennessee after her high school career.
“It is just a huge honor,” Striplin said of being named the state’s Miss Basketball winner. “I know there were so many great candidates for it. Just being considered for it is a huge feat. I am excited and humbled to receive it.
“It’s awesome to be chosen. I want to thank everyone, especially the Alabama sports writers, for choosing me.”
She is the first winner from a Class 1A-2A school since Shanavia Dowdell of Calera (2A) in 2006. The award has generally gone to players from bigger schools.
Striplin, a versatile player who played guard, forward and center during the season, averaged 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game in helping the Lady Dawgs to a 20-7 record and to the Class 2A regional tournament.
She was a four-time all-state selection during her career and became just the third girls player all-time to compile 2,000 career points and rebounds, according to the AHSAA website. She earned 2,912 points and 2,043 rebounds. The rebound total was just 22 off the state girls all-time record, according to the AHSAA website.
Striplin said winning the award completes a goal she has had since starting her high school career, mainly in the eighth grade though she played some on varsity as a seventh grader.
“Ever since I started playing high school basketball, it has been a goal of mine,” Striplin said. “It is just awesome to finally see it come to fruition.”
Striplin was selected Miss Basketball over three other eligible candidates – Amiya Payne of Class 7A state runner-up Hewitt-Trussville, Sara Puckett of Class 6A Muscle Shoals and Randrea Wright of Class 5A state champion Carver of Birmingham.
All four have all signed to play college – Striplin and Puckett at Tennessee, Payne at Middle Tennessee State and Wright at Central Arkansas.
Two of the players – Puckett and Payne – were Striplin’s teammates on her AAU team, the Alabama South Starz. Both are close friends, said Striplin.
“It is definitely really awesome,” Striplin said. “I don’t really have any words other than awesome. Seeing the competition for this award, there are so many great players. It could have gone to anyone. I am just super thankful and overwhelmed.”
A strong performance in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game last month when she was named MVP after scoring 17 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots likely boosted Striplin’s chances at winning the award.
It certainly boosted her confidence to win the honor.
“I think being selected for the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game and performing so well there (was when I felt I had a chance),” Striplin said. “There were a lot of great players for the state of Alabama (team) and that showed me that I am up there with some of the best players in Alabama, so I might have a chance at winning the award.”
Naturally, her parents and coaches, Karie and JimBob Striplin, were elated at seeing their daughter and star player be chosen Miss Basketball. Both felt the honor was received through hard work.
“It is hard to put in words how proud you are,” said Karie Striplin, who serves as the Lady Dawgs’ head coach. “The accolades that Karoline has received have definitely come because of hard work, dedication and pure athletic ability. She set goals and has been able to check them off as she has gone along because of her hard work.
“I am just blessed that she is my daughter and is one of my best players. It is an amazing feeling as a parent and feeling as a coach to have one of your players being rewarded at the highest level and as a teacher at Geneva County High School, you have a big pride for our school that she was chosen.”
JimBob Striplin, who spent many a hour working with Karoline Striplin on her basketball skills from her early days as a child to current, echoed his wife’s sentiments.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Striplin said. “She really worked hard throughout her career and I think it is awesome way to be remembered.”
He added basketball has been a big part of life as father and daughter.
“Once I found out that she was interested in basketball, we had that common bond and it has become greater and greater as she got older and older,” Striplin said. “I really think it really started when she was in the sixth grade and it (the bond) got stronger and stronger through the years. It is an amazing bond that we have had develop because of the game of the basketball.”
The award caps a dizzying length of awards for Striplin in the last two weeks. She was named to the state Super 5 team, the Class 2A first-team all-state and the state Class 2A Player of the Year by the ASWA and was selected as the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.
The ASWA will announce its Mr. Basketball winner on Sunday. The list of candidates is led by reigning Mr. Basketball and Alabama signee J.D. Davidson of Calhoun. Other candidates are Lee-Huntsville’s Kaleb Brown, a Missouri signee, McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr., Fairhope’s Riley Leonard and Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, a Liberty University signee.
All are seniors except McGill-Toolen’s Dunning, who is a junior.
Karie Striplin said while the Miss Basketball award caps Karoline Striplin’s high school career, she is hopeful it springboards into a successful college career at Tennessee.
“I hope this isn’t something to top off her career, but to set in forward motion because she has a lot of potential (for college). I hope she uses it as catapult for her (college) career.”