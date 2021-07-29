Geneva County's Striplin to serve as coach in North-South All-Star Classic

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama All-Star football coaching staff for next December’s 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game and the staffs for the North-South All-Star Classic set for Mobile next December have been completed, announced Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA).

Minor High School head football coach Adrian Abrams will be the Alabama head coach for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Geneva County High School’s Jim Bob Striplin and Helena High School’s Richie Busby will serve as head coaches for the South and North squads, respectively, at the 63rd annual North-South All-Star Classic.

Striplin has compiled a 59-59 career head-coaching record over 11 seasons, with his first six years at New Brockton and the last five at his alma mater

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will be played at Hattiesburg (MS) on Saturday, Dec. 11 with kickoff at noon. The North-South All-Star game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium at 7 p.m.