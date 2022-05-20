Geneva falls in Class 4A softball title game; Dale County finishes fourth

OXFORD – Despite a gutsy effort, Geneva’s softball team came up short of a state title Friday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

After a dismal showing in a late Thursday loss to Curry, the Panthers battled back with an 8-3 win over defending state champion North Jackson Friday to reach the finals and then gave No. 1-ranked Curry a battle before falling 2-1 in the Class 4A championship game.

Geneva was bidding for its first state championship in fast-pitch softball. The program won three straight state titles in slow-pitch softball from 1999-2001.

The Panthers finished the season with a 37-13 record and claimed their second state runner-up trophy in four years. Geneva also took second in 2018.

“I am super proud of our girls,” Geneva head coach Ashley Bell said. “Yesterday we didn’t play very well at all when we played them. I don’t think we were very focused, maybe sun-drained, but I challenged the girls last night to spit on it and leave it all here, get rid of all the negative thoughts and all the negative things we did.

“We were going to sleep on it then leave it all on the field today. We were going to have our best defense, have our best at-bats and have out best pitching going and they did that.”

Though Geneva will lose three valuable seniors in Emily Lamb, Ella Dale and Emma Griffin, the Panthers return the bulk of the team for next year, including all the pitching.

“We have a bright future ahead of us,” Bell said. “We have six juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen and we will get all those back. We will go to work and fix the little things that we necessarily didn’t do our best on.”

Curry 2, Geneva 1: A run-scoring triple by Curry tournament MVP Ambery Taylor in the bottom of the fifth broke a 1-1 tie and the Yellow Jackets held on for the win.

Geneva took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Griffin singled to start the inning and Lamb followed with a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away by Curry’s third baseman, putting runners at first and second with nobody out. Erin Curry sacrificed both runners up a base and Griffin scored on a high wild pitch for a 1-0 Panther lead.

The Panthers had scoring chances in both the fourth and fifth, but great defensive players by Curry prevented runs.

Griffin reached on an infield hit to start the fourth. After an infield fly out, courtesy runner Kaden Ward moved to second on a groundout to the first baseman. Rayanna Ausley then singled to left. Bell waved Ward around third, but Yellow Jacket freshman left fielder Reese Miller threw Ward out at the plate to prevent the score.

An inning later, Ally Henderson drew a two-out walk and stole second base. Makaley Boswell then hit a fly ball in short right-center, but Curry centerfielder Alayna Key made a diving catch preventing a potential-run scoring hit.

Curry tied the game up in between in the bottom of the fourth. Kylee Trotter walked to start the inning and was sacrificed to second on a bunt before scoring on Jenna Madison’s single to right-center.

The Yellow Jackets then scored the go-ahead run in the fifth. Miller singled to open the inning, and following two outs, Taylor earned the RBI triple to make it 2-1.

Geneva put a runner on base in both the sixth and seventh, but neither runner moved off first.

“We just couldn’t come up with timely hits when we needed them,” Bell said. “Kudos to them. They are a great team and they made the play to throw us at the plate.”

Geneva finished with only five hits with Griffin and Ausley earning two each.

Katlyn Conner had a strong pitching performance for Geneva, giving up only four hits and two run over six innings. She struck out three and walked two. For the tournament, she pitched in all five games, amassing 27 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts, 11 earned runs and 24 hits allowed.

“I can’t ask for anything more for how Kaitlyn Conner performed on the mound today,” Bell said. “She pitched every inning of this tournament but six. She was incredible.”

Boswell, Johnson and Griffin earned all-tournament team honors for Geneva.

Geneva 8, North Jackson 3: The Panthers started Friday with solid 8-3 win over the Chiefs.

All three phases of the game were sharp for Geneva. The offense earned 11 hits, including five that scored runs. The defense, which struggled badly in the Thursday loss, played flawless without an error, while Conner struck out eight over seven innings, allowing only six hits and three runs.

After a RBI double by North Jackson’s Bailey Abernathy gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the first, the Panthers answered with two runs in the bottom half.

With one out, Boswell walked and moved to third on a steal/catcher throwing error. Two batters later, Griffin singled to score Boswell. Consecutive singles by Lamb and Curry followed with Griffin scoring on the Curry single.

“It was really good to see them respond that way,” Bell said of the early scoring. “It made me feel they were ready today.”

The Panthers extended the lead to 5-1 with a three-run second. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin earned an infield single and Henderson reached on an error. Boswell’s two-run triple off the left-center field fence scored both. Boswell then scored off a Johnson ground out.

Geneva added a run in the third and one in the fifth to move up 7-1. In the third, Curry singled to right and the ball got past the right fielder to the fence, allowing Curry to circle the bases off the error. Two innings later, Kemmerlin singled home Curry, who had walked.

The Chiefs scored two runs off in the top of the sixth off consecutive sacrifice flies by Destry Lambert and Peyton Hill.

Geneva got one run back in the bottom half to make it 8-3. Henderson walked, but was forced at second on a Bowell grounder. After a steal of second base, Boswell scored on a Johnson single.

Griffin, Curry and Kemmerlin had two hits each for Geneva. Boswell and Johnson both drove in two runs and Boswell scored three times.

North Jackson 7, Dale County 1: Dale County’s season came to an end with a loss to the Chiefs, who scored three in the first and three in the second inning to seize control of the losers’ bracket game.

The Warriors finished with a 37-23 record and finished fourth in the state in Class 4A.

Dale County’s only run came in the top of the seventh on an Ella Brooke Barefield run-scoring single that brought home Bree Wilkerson, a courtesy runner of Shayleigh Whitman. Whitman singled to start the inning.

The Warriors, who had only six hits, were led offensively by Whitman with two hits.

Whitman also pitched, going all six innings. She struck out three and walked three, while giving up 10 hits and seven runs, though only five of the runs were earned.

