Geneva football teammates, friends sign with Huntingdon

GENEVA – The three athletes and lifelong friends sat next to each other at the table in the Geneva High School library, each signing on Tuesday to continue their academic and football careers at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Preston Garner, Logan Adams and Timothy McReynolds didn’t necessarily set out to ink at the same college, but they surely wouldn’t trade the chance to stay together now that it has become a reality.
“It kind of just happened, but that’s everybody’s dream to keep playing with their high school buddies on into college,” Garner said. “It’s crazy that it’s actually happening.”
Geneva coach Les Sanders said the trio did the right things during their time with the football program to earn the opportunity.
“They are four-year guys in our program, which means they were where they were supposed to be when they were supposed to be,” Sanders said. “They were coachable, good teammates, but they would not be sitting right here if their academics were not in order. We’re really proud of these guys.”
While the three played on both sides of the football for Geneva, they are expected to play on the offensive side at Huntingdon – Garner at H-back, Adams at quarterback and McReynolds at slot receiver.
McReynolds will be reuniting on the football field with his brother, Kahari Reynolds, who was named first team All-Conference at running back for Huntingdon this past season as a sophomore.
“That’s the reason I wanted to commit there; to go back up there and play with him,” McReynolds said. “When we were back in high school, he was a senior and I was a sophomore, so I really hadn’t grown into my body then. Now I’m older and ready to play college and ready to play with him.”
McReynolds is also well familiar with the Huntingdon program after being on the campus often to watch his brother play.
“I knew it was a comfortable fit going up there because of how they recruited me,” McReynolds said. “They tell you right when you get there that it is a commitment, and it’s a team thing. When you’re in school, they have tutors in every subject to help you. It’s very cool that the college found interest in all three of us.”
Sanders believes McReynolds can help Huntingdon in a variety of ways, though he is being signed as a receiver.
“Timothy played all over the place since the ninth grade,” Sanders said. “He played outside linebacker, corner, safety, tailback, slot receiver … just a do-it-all guy.”
Adams was in his first year as a starting quarterback for the Panthers, but certainly picked up the position well.
“Logan started in the secondary for us up until his senior year and this year moved to quarterback for us,” Sanders said. “He could run the ball; could throw the ball. He was just real smart and knew what was supposed to happen.”
Adams said the Huntingdon coaches see him as a good fit for their needs at quarterback.
“After talking with the coaches, they told me the offensive scheme and how I would fit in it,” Adams said. “They said I would be one of the perfect fits for their offense, and no other team really told me that. I like to consider myself like a dual threat. I can run, I can throw and that’s what Huntingdon liked.
“It’s close to home and I know people who have been there and who are going there.”
Those connections include his brother, Landon Adams, who has served as a student assistant for the Huntingdon football program.
He said signing alongside McReynolds and Garner made the day that much more special.
“Oh, it means a lot,” Adams said. “We’ve dreamed about this for so long. Not many people are getting this opportunity. We were just going to play ball and whatever happened, happened. I’m glad it ended up this way.”
Garner played tight end/H-back and linebacker at Geneva, but is expected to be utilized on offense at Huntingdon.
“As an H-back, he can catch it out of the backfield – just a real weapon for us,” Sanders said. “He played linebacker on defense and was our deep snapper. He just really plugged in a lot of places.”
Garner likes the balance between athletics and academics at Huntingdon.
“They have a really good atmosphere around their football team and it felt like they were focused on football and about learning at the same time – a good balance for both,” Garner said.
He also felt comfortable around head coach Mike Turk.
“I like how he’s very Christian-oriented in everything that he does and I haven’t heard anybody say anything bad about him,” Garner said.