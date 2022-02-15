Geneva football teammates, friends sign with Huntingdon

Adams was in his first year as a starting quarterback for the Panthers, but certainly picked up the position well.

“Logan started in the secondary for us up until his senior year and this year moved to quarterback for us,” Sanders said. “He could run the ball; could throw the ball. He was just real smart and knew what was supposed to happen.”

Adams said the Huntingdon coaches see him as a good fit for their needs at quarterback.

“After talking with the coaches, they told me the offensive scheme and how I would fit in it,” Adams said. “They said I would be one of the perfect fits for their offense, and no other team really told me that. I like to consider myself like a dual threat. I can run, I can throw and that’s what Huntingdon liked.

“It’s close to home and I know people who have been there and who are going there.”

Those connections include his brother, Landon Adams, who has served as a student assistant for the Huntingdon football program.

He said signing alongside McReynolds and Garner made the day that much more special.