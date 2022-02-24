Geneva girls fall to St. James in finals, 25-game win streak snapped

Melody Watson, Geneva’s 6-foot-3 center, led the Panthers with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four blocked shots. Minnifield followed with 11 points. Johnson, Geneva’s leading scorer on the season, had to constantly come out of the game to battle the flu, but still gutted through to score eight points, grab seven rebounds and earn three steals and three assists.

“That girl will go down fighting, it doesn’t matter if she is on her death bed,” Bixby said of his junior warrior who has played in the past despite knee and shoulder injuries.

St. James was led by Ava Card with 17 points and KK Hall with 16 points. Both had a team high six rebounds and were a combined 11-of-12 at the foul line (Card 6-of-6; Hall 5-of-6) as the Trojans hit 16-of-20 at the charity strip compared to 4-of-8 for Geneva.

Hall was named the tournament MVP. Card, Danielle Greene and Hall were named to the all-tournament team. Geneva’s Watson and Johnson were also selected to the all-tournament team.