Geneva girls fall to St. James in finals, 25-game win streak snapped

MONTGOMERY – The Geneva girls basketball season opened with a loss to St. James.
It now has ended with a loss to the same Trojans.
Geneva had a five-plus minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter and fell to the Trojans 47-42 in the Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game on Thursday morning at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
St. James (22-6) advanced to the semifinals, avenging a regional finals loss last year to the Panthers. The Trojans face New Hope on Tuesday at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
The loss snapped a 25-game winning streak for Geneva (25-5), which lost its first four games before rolling to within one win of a second straight state semifinal appearance.
“We had a rough start to the season, but we played well, played well and played well and got to where we didn’t think we were going to get (to regional finals),” Geneva head coach Rich Bixby said. “It was a good season. The ending wasn’t what we wanted but that is part of it.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team. Madison (Johnson) gets a lot of credit, but these girls and Madison play so well together. I hate it for them (to lose).”
Thursday’s game was much different than the opening meeting where Geneva, without two of its starters, lost by 30 to St. James.
A Simone Minnifield jumper in transition off a nice feed from Makayla Boswell gave the Panthers a 37-35 lead with 7:15 left in the game. However, Geneva wouldn’t score for the next 5:36 and fell behind 43-37 with 1:49 left.
Johnson, who gutted through the game despite being sick with the flu, hit a pull-up jumper inside the foul line 10 seconds later to cut it to four, but St. James hit 3-of-4 free throws around a missed jumper by Boswell to go up 46-39 with 36.7 seconds left.
Boswell hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, but the Trojans milked nearly 15 seconds off the clock before being fouled. Natalie Barton then hit 1-of-2 free throws with 13.8 seconds left and Geneva missed two shots in the final seconds to end the game.
Poor shooting, especially outside, was Geneva’s Achilles heel in Thursday’s game. The Panthers hit just 35.3 percent (18-of-51) overall, including just 2-of-13 on 3-pointers. They were 3-of-13 in the fourth quarter, including 1-of-6 on 3-pointers, with five turnovers.
“We didn’t shoot real well,” Bixby said. “Against LAMP (in a regional semifinal win), we shot well. We couldn’t get anything to fall. The outside game hurt us. We couldn’t get one to fall.
“We had a couple of girls try to do too much and turned it over too, especially trying to go through their 1-3-1 defense.”
Melody Watson, Geneva’s 6-foot-3 center, led the Panthers with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four blocked shots. Minnifield followed with 11 points. Johnson, Geneva’s leading scorer on the season, had to constantly come out of the game to battle the flu, but still gutted through to score eight points, grab seven rebounds and earn three steals and three assists.
“That girl will go down fighting, it doesn’t matter if she is on her death bed,” Bixby said of his junior warrior who has played in the past despite knee and shoulder injuries.
St. James was led by Ava Card with 17 points and KK Hall with 16 points. Both had a team high six rebounds and were a combined 11-of-12 at the foul line (Card 6-of-6; Hall 5-of-6) as the Trojans hit 16-of-20 at the charity strip compared to 4-of-8 for Geneva.
Hall was named the tournament MVP. Card, Danielle Greene and Hall were named to the all-tournament team. Geneva’s Watson and Johnson were also selected to the all-tournament team.
The first quarter was almost a carbon copy of the fourth quarter for Geneva, which made only 3-of-13 shots and had six turnovers in falling behind 14-6 at the quarter break. St. James was sparked in the quarter by three 3-pointers, two from Hall, who had nine of her 16 points during the period.
Geneva came out with an aggressive mindset in the second quarter and turned the game around, outscoring the Trojans 17-8 in the period to seize a 23-22 halftime advantage.
Runs of 6-0 and 9-0 around a St. James 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 21-17 lead late in the half. Minnifield had five points and Johnson and Watson had four each in the two flurries.
The Panthers opened up a five-point lead in the third quarter at 31-26 after a right baseline jumper and two free throws by Watson and a bank shot by Johnson sparked a 6-0 run.
The Trojans answered with a 6-0 run of their own – highlighted by two free throws and a turnaround jumper by Card plus a floater by Barton – to go up 32-31 in the quarter’s final minute.
Geneva reclaimed the advantage and led 35-32 entering the fourth quarter off a Minnifield left baseline jumper and a putback by Watson.
St. James’ Hall hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter before Minnifield hit a jumper in transition to put Geneva back up two, but the Panthers then hit their crucial cold spell and St. James took advantage to grab the lead they didn’t relinquish.
“These kids were fun to be around,” Bixby said. “They genuinely care about each other, which makes it fun. We had five freshmen who had never played varsity basketball until this year, so there is still a future.