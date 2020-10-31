 Skip to main content
Geneva girls win junior high basketball tournament
Geneva girls win junior high basketball tournament

  • Updated
basketball logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

ARITON – The Geneva girls junior high basketball team won the Ariton Tournament on Saturday, going unbeaten in three games.

The Panthers defeated Rehobeth in the championship game, 46-13, as Kaden Ward scored 13 and Rayanna Ausley scored 12.

For Rehobeth, Addy Kirkland scored six.

Earlier in the day, Geneva defeated G.W. Long 34-18 as Cheyenne Hammock scored eight and Ward five. For G.W. Long, Ally Whitehead scored nine.

Geneva also beat South Dale 47-7 as Aubree Lamb scored 12, while Carli Grantham and Ausley each scored six.

