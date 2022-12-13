Geneva head football coach Les Sanders resigns

The longest head football coaching tenure in 40-plus years at Geneva is coming to an end.

Les Sanders, who has guided the Panthers football team for the last eight years, is stepping away from the program.

Sanders, who has 28 years of coaching and teaching experience overall, tendered in a resignation as a coach, teacher and athletic director that was accepted by the Geneva School Board on Monday night. Sanders taught driver education and weight training and condition physical education classes.

“Right now I am planning on retiring,” Sanders told the Dothan Eagle on Tuesday, though he admitted he does have options available in teaching and coaching without retiring. He said he hasn’t finalized a decision, but that he was leaning toward retiring.

“Not sure if I want to retire, but right now that is my plan,” Sanders said. “There are a lot of things I can do that I might not have to retire. I may do something else and not retire and get the years in.”

His decision not to coach at Geneva was more firm.

Sanders said family considerations were the main reason for his decision to step away. His son, Luke, will be a freshman at Geneva High and a member of the football team next fall. His daughter, Camryn, will be in her freshman year at Troy University next year.

“I have been thinking about this for a while,” Sanders said. “My son is going to be in high school next year and I want to do more things with him. I rather watch him play than coach him. I would also like to be there for my daughter if she needs me for something.

“I want to go enjoy watching him (Luke) play. I have heard a lot of people say, ‘Don’t let him graduate and look back that you worried about the job and just missed it.’ I have already missed a lot with him and her over the years and I don’t want to miss more.”

Sanders has guided the Panthers since 2015, compiling a 40-42 record with four state playoff teams. His eight years with the program is the longest for a Geneva football coach since Matt Griffin’s 14 years (1966-79). It was one more year than Leavy Boutwell’s seven years (1996-2002).

Sanders’ best season at Geneva came in 2019 when the Panthers went 8-3 with a first-round state playoff appearance. His last team this past fall finished 4-6 in a brutal region that featured two of the state’s top teams, including the state champion, and the Panthers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Geneva principal Michael Crews, who is a former Panther basketball coach, said Sanders’ work was valuable to the school.

“I had the opportunity to work alongside him as I was coaching basketball when he started as football coach and I had a great working relationship with him,” Crews said. “He did a great job as athletic director, making sure he looked out after all the programs and supported all of the programs.

“I have had the privilege as assistant principal and now as the principal to work with him and anything I have asked him to do he was willing to do. He had some tough breaks on the region he got stuck in and had to play. Overall, he did a good job as we made the playoffs three years in a row (before this year). He did a good job of keeping the program going and being competitive and had several kids go on to play college ball. He did a good job across the board in eight years.”

Sanders was also previously a head coach at Luverne in Crenshaw County from 2008-12, leading the Tigers to a 40-20 record with a Class 3A state semifinal appearance in 2009. Overall, Sanders has a career 80-62 record over 13 seasons.

“I appreciate all the players and the kids (at Geneva),” Sanders said. “The administration is been beyond great.”

He added the next coach has plenty of resources available to him.

“It is a great job,” Sanders said. “The kids are great. There is a great administration and great support. So whoever they hire is coming into a great situation from top to bottom.”

A native of Opp, Sanders began his coaching career in the Tuscaloosa County School System as an assistant coach at Hillcrest of Tuscaloosa (one season) and at Northside High School in Northport (four seasons).

He was defensive coordinator at Stanhope Elmore for four seasons (2000-03) before serving as linebackers coach at North Jackson for two seasons (2004-05).

Sanders then landed at Luverne as defensive coordinator in 2006 and held that position for two seasons before being elevated to the head coaching position in 2008.

Following his tenure at Luverne, he was linebackers and special teams coordinator at Auburn High School for two seasons (2013-14). He then came to Geneva in 2015.