Geneva hires Bell as new head softball coach

“They have always been a strong program,” Bell said of Geneva. “Coach Johnson has done a great job with them. They are always very competitive and a team you see on the schedule and say, ‘That is going to be tough.’ I am excited for this next chapter in my career and looking forward to working with the girls and picking up where they have been.”

The coaching change is in the second in a couple of weeks at Geneva. The school hired Rodney Jackson as the boys basketball coach to replace Johnson.

Johnson, a 1998 Geneva graduate who has been coaching and teaching at the school since 2012, said the demands of the assistant principal’s duties, a 12-month job at the school, and coaching two sports were daunting.

“I got the promotion to assistant principal and I decided to effectively do this job that I needed to step away from softball and concentrate on my assistant principal job for the high school,” Johnson said.

Johnson, whose daughter Madison plays for the Panther softball program, said it was tough to leave the program, but felt good about the school hiring Bell.

“It was a tough decision,” Johnson said. “But I can feel good in that we got coach Bell. She is a proven winner who works hard. It is a great hire for the Geneva school system.”