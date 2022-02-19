Geneva Lady Panthers advance to Class 4A regional finals

When Simone Minnifield hit the opening basket 17 seconds into Saturday’s game, Geneva head coach Rich Bixby knew it might a good sign for his team.
Turns out, it was.
Minnifield carried the Panthers in the first quarter, Madison Johnson powered the second quarter and the Panther defense did the rest during a 59-28 Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament win over the LAMP Golden Tigers at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
The Panthers (24-4) advanced to the regional finals against St. James on Thursday at 9 a.m. The teams meet at St. James’ tournament in the first game of the season with the Trojans winning 60-30. Geneva, though, did not have junior stars Makaley Boswell or Johnson for that meeting.
Geneva enters the regional finals after dominating LAMP on Saturday.
Minnifield’s 3-pointer opened the scoring and Rayanna Ausley added a successful jumper nearly 45 seconds later to give Geneva a fast start toward a 15-3 lead late in the first quarter. The Panthers finished the period up 15-7. Minnifield had eight of her 16 points during the quarter.
“When she (Simone) is on, she is usually a sparkplug and boy was she ever,” Bixby said. “She probably had one of her best games this season offensively and defensively.”
Johnson, who finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Panther defense took over in the second quarter. Johnson scored 13 second-quarter points, while the defense held the Tigers scoreless in the period’s first four minutes as GHS built a 32-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Geneva’s defense again held the Tigers without a point in the opening four minutes and the Panthers pulled away to 40-14 lead at that stretch and the game was never in doubt after that.
For the game, Geneva’s defense limited LAMP to just 11 total field goals and to 21.6 percent shooting (11-of-51), while creating 16 turnovers.
“We made them work for every shot,” Bixby said. “They got a couple of easy putbacks, but they were far and few in between. We rotated and helped on the penetration. Overall, our defense pretty much smothered them.”
While Minnifeld and Johnson had big games, they were not the only contributors to the win. Of the eight players who played double-digit minutes, seven scored and all eight had at least a rebound.
Melody Watson, Geneva’s 6-foot-3 senior center, earned 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Ausley had six points, three rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes, Cheyenne Hammock dished out five assists and earned six rebounds in 18 minutes. Boswell had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes and Kaden Ward had four points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.
“It was a great team effort,” Bixby said. “Everybody chipped in when they had and we played really, really, good defense.”
The Panthers hit 49 percent from the floor (24-of-49), including 4-of-9 on 3-pointers and 7-of-12 on free throws, while dishing out 13 assists over its 24 baskets.
LAMP (14-14) was led by Serenity Griffin with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.