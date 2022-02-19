Geneva Lady Panthers advance to Class 4A regional finals

Johnson, who finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Panther defense took over in the second quarter. Johnson scored 13 second-quarter points, while the defense held the Tigers scoreless in the period’s first four minutes as GHS built a 32-14 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Geneva’s defense again held the Tigers without a point in the opening four minutes and the Panthers pulled away to 40-14 lead at that stretch and the game was never in doubt after that.

For the game, Geneva’s defense limited LAMP to just 11 total field goals and to 21.6 percent shooting (11-of-51), while creating 16 turnovers.

“We made them work for every shot,” Bixby said. “They got a couple of easy putbacks, but they were far and few in between. We rotated and helped on the penetration. Overall, our defense pretty much smothered them.”

While Minnifeld and Johnson had big games, they were not the only contributors to the win. Of the eight players who played double-digit minutes, seven scored and all eight had at least a rebound.