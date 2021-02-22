Geneva Lady Panthers advance to Class 4A semifinals

Watson blocked five shots in the period and the Panthers hit four of their last five shots, starting with a 3-pointer by Lamb, her second of the period. Madison Johnson added a short jumper and Boswell earned a fastbreak layup off a Madison Johnson dish before Kemmerlin ended the quarter with a driving layup for the 14-0 lead.

St. James, though, heated up in the second quarter. After going 0-for-13 with eight turnovers in the first quarter, the Trojans hit 9-of-12 shots in the second, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. They also capitalized at the foul line, hitting 4-of-6.

The hot shooting also coincided with Geneva struggling against a 1-2-2 zone defense and the half ended with St. James up 25-22. A 3-pointer by Ava Card gave the Trojans the three-point lead, their first of the game – one that wouldn’t last long either.

Geneva scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 30-25 lead. Lamb and Watson both scored in the lane with Madison Johnson making a nice pass for the latter basket. Kemmerlin scored on a layup after a pass from Boswell and added a putback to finish the eight straight.