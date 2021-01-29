Geneva Lady Panthers rally for win over Geneva County

GENEVA – Trailing in the final minute to rival Geneva County, the Geneva Lady Panthers stepped up with clutch defensive plays and baskets to rally for a 50-49 win over the Class 2A No 5 ranked Lady Dawgs at the Geneva gym Friday night.
The Geneva County boys made a split on the night between the rival schools, downing the host Panthers 73-61.
The Geneva girls, who avenged a 22-point loss in November to its nearby rival, earned two key steals and scored their final two baskets in the last 30 seconds to take the victory, improving to 14-7 on the season with two regular-season contests left next week.
Geneva County, which had two key players out for the game, dropped to 16-6.
“It was a big win for our program because the last three-four years, it has been a hard game for us to win,” Geneva coach Rich Bixby said. “It was a good team win. Each player had their own moment during the game that helped us win this game. We had some good team players tonight.”
The Panthers overcame a triple-double by Geneva County standout Karoline Striplin. The Tennessee signee finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and added six steals and four assists.
Striplin also nearly tied an AHSAA state record for consecutive free throws made, but missed a free throw with 1:48 left in the game to fall one short of the mark of 45 set by Cullman’s Anna Katherine Eastman during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Striplin’s miss ended a string of 44 consecutive over four games. She entered the night having made 139-of-161 free throws on the year, good for an 86.3 percentage.
Geneva County led 49-46 with 1:06 left following a putback by Striplin before Geneva rallied for the win.
After Striplin’s putback, Geneva’s Makaley Boswell had her shot blocked by the 6-foot-3 Striplin, who grabbed the ball after the block. Boswell, though, stayed on the Bulldog standout and stripped the ball from her for a steal in the backcourt. A Boswell pass to the middle of the lane was deflected out of bounds by Geneva County with 42.1 seconds left.
On the ensuing play, Brooklyn Kemmerlin knocked down a short jumper off the right baseline – her only basket of the night – with 28 seconds left to cut the deficit to 49-48.
“Brooklyn Kemmerlin didn’t have a good shooting night, but it is like I told her after the game, she stepped up and made the shot when it mattered most,” Bixby said.
Geneva County worked the ball upcourt, but Geneva’s Madison Johnson knocked a pass away just inside the halfcourt line and Kemmerlin recovered. Kemmerlin raced upcourt then fed a pass to Boswell for a go-ahead layup on the left side of the goal with 9.0 seconds left.
Geneva County called timeout after the basket, but the Lady Dawgs only got up to near mid-court against the Panther press as the final horn sounded, setting off a Geneva celebration.
Eight different players scored for Geneva, led by Melody Watson with 13 points, including a couple of key putbacks and a basket over Striplin during the fourth quarter. Boswell had 12 points and Johnson had 11 points.
Watson added seven rebounds, including six on the offensive end, Boswell had five rebounds, while Johnson had four steals and two block shots. Kemmerlin also had four steals.
Johnson, a 5-foot-9 ½ sophomore forward, did yeoman’s work on defense, constantly denying Striplin the ball. While the Geneva County star finished with 29 points, she had just five points in the fourth quarter. Johnson earned two steals and batted away two passes for teammate steals during the final period.
“Madison Johnson played probably one of the best defensive games, especially late in the fourth quarter of denying her,” Bixby said. “Karoline had to work. It wasn’t easy for her.”
In addition to Striplin’s 29 points, Jordyn Alston added 12 points for Geneva County, but the Lady Dawgs got only eight points from the rest of the players.
Geneva County started off fast, seizing an 11-4 lead in the first quarter as Striplin had seven points, but Geneva, behind 3-of-4 free throws plus a Boswell 3-pointer, cut it to 14-12 by the end of the quarter.
The teams were tied at 23 at the halftime break, but Geneva County eased out to a 44-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Geneva defense surged in the fourth quarter, forced eight Lady Dawg turnovers, including two charges, and held Geneva County without a point in the first five minutes. The Panthers cashed in to tie the game at 44 following two putbacks by Watson.
However, Striplin scored off a foul line jumper, hit 1-of-2 free throws and a putback to help Geneva County ease out to a 49-46 lead before the Panther defense stole the game late.
Geneva County boys 73, Geneva 61: Class 2A No. 9 Geneva County hit 17-of-22 free throws, including 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter, to hold off the Panthers.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-3 with the win, while Geneva fell to 12-7.
Poor free-throw shooting hampered Geneva, which made just 12-of-25 in the game.
The host Panthers came out aiming for an upset of the ranked Bulldogs, seizing a 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter behind the strong play of Trevon Kemmerlin, who had 14 opening-period points.
Geneva County, though, turned things around in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 23-16 to take a 39-35 halftime advantage. Emmanuel Henderson, who had a game-high 26 points, scored 13 in the period to spark the Bulldogs.
GCHS maintained control in the third quarter, extending the margin to 59-50 entering the fourth quarter. Colby Fuller led the effort with six points and Omari Holmes added five in the period.
The Panthers had six chances to cut the margin to five in the fourth quarter, but missed shots, a lane violation on a made free throw and turnovers negated the opportunities.
Two made free throws by Damion Kemmerlin cut it to 68-61 for Geneva with 1:41 left, but the hosts wouldn’t score again and Geneva County hit 5-of-6 free throws to pull away to the 12-point win.
Henderson’s 26 lead Geneva County, which including 8-of-10 free throws. He also had six rebounds and three steals. J’Quan Broxson had 13 points and five rebounds and Holmes contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Fuller led GCHS in rebounds with 11.
Trevon Kemmerlin paced Geneva with 23 points and Damion Kemmerlin followed with 20. Tyrese McIntyre added 12.
Geneva JV boys 34, Geneva County 30: Michael Moore had 10 points and Quentin McIntyre eight to lead Geneva’s win.
Collin Bass, Jose Martinez and David Payne had seven points each for Geneva County.