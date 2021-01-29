Geneva Lady Panthers rally for win over Geneva County

Striplin’s miss ended a string of 44 consecutive over four games. She entered the night having made 139-of-161 free throws on the year, good for an 86.3 percentage.

Geneva County led 49-46 with 1:06 left following a putback by Striplin before Geneva rallied for the win.

After Striplin’s putback, Geneva’s Makaley Boswell had her shot blocked by the 6-foot-3 Striplin, who grabbed the ball after the block. Boswell, though, stayed on the Bulldog standout and stripped the ball from her for a steal in the backcourt. A Boswell pass to the middle of the lane was deflected out of bounds by Geneva County with 42.1 seconds left.

On the ensuing play, Brooklyn Kemmerlin knocked down a short jumper off the right baseline – her only basket of the night – with 28 seconds left to cut the deficit to 49-48.

“Brooklyn Kemmerlin didn’t have a good shooting night, but it is like I told her after the game, she stepped up and made the shot when it mattered most,” Bixby said.

Geneva County worked the ball upcourt, but Geneva’s Madison Johnson knocked a pass away just inside the halfcourt line and Kemmerlin recovered. Kemmerlin raced upcourt then fed a pass to Boswell for a go-ahead layup on the left side of the goal with 9.0 seconds left.