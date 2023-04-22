GENEVA – Evan Griffin pitched out of a potential first-inning mess and Geneva was off and running during a 13-0 five-inning win over Hale County on Saturday in the if-game of the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The two teams split on Friday night, with Geneva winning the series opener 4-3 before Hale County took the second game 7-2 to force the deciding game.

On Saturday, the first inning proved pivotal.

After Griffin walked the first two batters to open the game, a sacrifice fly put a runner on third and then the Wildcats’ Jeremy O’Quinn stole second.

With runners at second and third and just one out, Griffin then got a pop out to the shortstop and a strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Panthers then took charge at the plate, scoring five runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth behind a 12-hit attack.

Griffin settled in and only allowed two infield hits – one in the second inning and the other in the third – while striking out six during the victory on the mound.

“He did a good job,” Geneva coach Daniel Hart said. “He got in a little trouble early, but he battled his way out of it. I’m super proud of him.

“Once we got past that first inning, he kind of got in a groove and he did what he was supposed to.”

No. 4-ranked Geneva improved to 21-4 and will either host No. 8 Munford or travel to No. 6 UMS-Wright in the second round.

With having a deep pitching staff important for any team trying to make a serious run in the playoffs, Hart likes the choices he has.

“Pitching has been a good strength,” Hart said. “We’ve got about five guys we can run out there and we can depend on. On any given day they give us an opportunity to win.”

It didn’t take long for the Geneva bats to get cranking in the opening inning when the Panthers got a few runners on base.

Leadoff batter Ryan Jackson was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Talan Johnson. Reed Wilson was then hit by a pitch and Michael Moore drove in the first run of the game with a solid single to left field.

After Tay McReynolds was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, Trent Spann doubled in two runs and Dylan Key followed with a double just inside the third base line to bring in two more and in making 5-0.

In the bottom of the second, an RBI double by Wilson made it 6-0. Wilson would later score on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and Moore would score on a ground out to make it 8-0.

The Panthers tallied two more in the third, the first coming in on an error after Johnson laid down a bunt and the catcher threw it over the first baseman’s head, allowing Jackson, who had led off with a double, to score. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Moore plated Johnson to make it 10-0.

Geneva got some insurance in the fourth when Reagan Brannon singled in a run, Key drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Johnson singled in what would be the final run of the game.

Spann had three hits in the game, while Key and Wilson each had two hits.

“We’ve got a good mixture,” Hart said of his team. “Some days we pitch really well and play great defense and some days we swing it well. We had a little bit of balance today.”

Friday night

Geneva 4-2, Hale County 3-7: Geneva won the opener on Michael Moore’s walk-off single, but the Panthers fell in the second game, 7-2.

Tied at 3 going to the bottom of the seventh in the opener, Panther hitters Reagan Brannon and Ryan Jackson were hit by pitches with one out. After a strikeout, Reed Wilson walked to load the bases for Moore, who hit a 2-2 pitch to left field to score Landon Williams, a pinch runner for Brannon.

The game-winning hit was the third of the game for Moore, who drove in two runs. Jackson, Trent Spann and Dylan Key had two hits each for Geneva with Spann driving in a run.

Wilson was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief. He struck out four and gave up two hits and one unearned run.

In game two, Hale County scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to spark the win.

Jackson had two of Geneva’s five hits. Talan Johnson added a hit and RBI.