Geneva’s Taylor, Enterprise teams qualify

The Wildcat boys actually won that last spot based off the finish off its fifth-place runner, Conrad Suter, who finished exactly 10 points higher than Prattville’s fifth finisher. The two were tied with 75 points following their first four finishers.

Auburn, with five runners in the top seven, won the boys meet with 22 points. Smiths Station was second with 67 points, Central of Phenix City third with 81 and Enterprise fourth with 99 points. Prattville (109) and Dothan (181) rounded out the field.

The Enterprise girls actually tied with Smiths Station with 72 points, but took second when their sixth highest runner finished ahead of the sixth highest Smiths Station runner. Auburn, with five of the top eight runners, including the top two, was a runaway winner with 21 points. Central of Phenix City with 85 points was the fourth qualifying team. Prattville (152) and Dothan (155) rounded out the scoring

The Enterprise girls were led by eighth graders Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Stella Retherford, who finished 13th and 14th overall with respective times of 22:22.30 and 22:38.20. Kayleigh Riordan and Lauren Rodgers were close behind in 16th and 17th with times of 23:04.10 and 23:15.90.

Tailia De Hoyos and Anmarie Jenkins finished 21st and 22nd with times of 23:52.0 and 23:56.90.