Geneva’s Taylor, Enterprise teams qualify

Geneva’s Leah Taylor maintained her high-level of success in the high school cross country, securing a spot to the Class 4A state championships with a second-place finish Thursday.
The Enterprise girls and boys teams qualified for state in Class 7A as did three Dothan runners. A pair of Goshen runners and one each from Headland and Kinston also qualified for state during competition Thursday.
The AHSAA State Championships are set for next Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds near Moulton.
Taylor, a Geneva senior with six victories this year, finished runner-up at the Class 4A, Section 1 meet at Bay Minette’s Bicentennial Park to easily qualify for the state meet.
She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 38.88 seconds, behind only St. James’ Presley Miles, who had a 20:09.02 clocking. Taylor edged out Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch (20:43.61) for runner-up by less than five seconds.
Enterprise teams qualify: Both the Enterprise girls and boys qualified for state with top four team finishes at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet at Auburn’s Keisel Park.
The Wildcat girls, with five runners in the top 21 placers, earned second place behind host Auburn, while the boys team took fourth place, beating out fifth-place Prattville by 10 points for the final qualifying spot.
The Wildcat boys actually won that last spot based off the finish off its fifth-place runner, Conrad Suter, who finished exactly 10 points higher than Prattville’s fifth finisher. The two were tied with 75 points following their first four finishers.
Auburn, with five runners in the top seven, won the boys meet with 22 points. Smiths Station was second with 67 points, Central of Phenix City third with 81 and Enterprise fourth with 99 points. Prattville (109) and Dothan (181) rounded out the field.
The Enterprise girls actually tied with Smiths Station with 72 points, but took second when their sixth highest runner finished ahead of the sixth highest Smiths Station runner. Auburn, with five of the top eight runners, including the top two, was a runaway winner with 21 points. Central of Phenix City with 85 points was the fourth qualifying team. Prattville (152) and Dothan (155) rounded out the scoring
The Enterprise girls were led by eighth graders Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Stella Retherford, who finished 13th and 14th overall with respective times of 22:22.30 and 22:38.20. Kayleigh Riordan and Lauren Rodgers were close behind in 16th and 17th with times of 23:04.10 and 23:15.90.
Tailia De Hoyos and Anmarie Jenkins finished 21st and 22nd with times of 23:52.0 and 23:56.90.
The Wildcat boys were paced by Jacob Tillery and Rajan Dahale in 14th and 16th place. Tillery had an 18:43.40 time and Dahale an 18:53.10 mark. Bowden Michael finished in 23rd place with a 19:30.00 time. Kristyan deJesus finished 25th and Suter 27th with respective times of 19:44.60 and 19:46.30. Brandon Blackmon finished in 32nd place with a 20:21.90 effort.
Three Dothan athletes qualify: Three Dothan runners qualified for the state meet by finishing among the top six runners on non-qualifying teams at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn.
The three are Jadalie Medeiros and Kate Smith on the girls side and Ethan Johnston on the boys team.
Medeiros and Smith were the top two individual finishers outside of the qualifying teams as the two placed 25th and 26th, respectively, with times of 24:42.30 and 24:51.20. Prattville had the four other qualifying top marks on the girls side.
Johnston, meanwhile, qualified as the third highest boys finisher among non-qualifying teams. He finished 31st overall with a time of 20:14.90. Prattville had the other top five qualifying times.
Headland’s McKenzie qualifies: Headland’s Makaila McKenzie qualified for the Class 5A state meet during the 5A, Section 1 meet in Montgomery.
McKenzie was the third highest individual qualifier among the non-four qualifying teams. She placed 25th overall at the race in 26:00.60
No other Headland runners qualified. The boys top finisher was Logan Ivey in 32nd place with a 20:31.90 time, but was well behind the top six finishers.
The Wiregrass other 5A team, Charles Henderson, also didn’t have any runners qualify.
Goshen runners qualify: Though they finished near the bottom of the 42-runner field, Goshen girl runners Abigail Ellerman and Tessa Suell both qualified for the Class 3A state meet during the 3A, Section 2 meet in Montgomery.
Every runner in the field qualified as there were only three runners on the non-four qualifying teams – the two Goshen runners and Saks’ Jay’Onna Cobb.
Ellerman finished in 29:45.27 and Suell in 35:10.39.
Goshen boys runner Brady Singleton (22:54.61) didn’t qualify as there were more teams and runners in the boys competition.
Kinston’s Tew qualifies: Kinston’s Colby Tew qualified for the Class 1A/2A meet after finishing 10th at the Section 1 meet in Andalusia.
Tew was the third-highest individual finisher from a non-qualifying team. He had a 19:54.87 time at the race.
No other Kinston runner advanced.
Zion Chapel did not have any girls or boys qualify. The Rebels’ Gavanne Johnson finished 13th overall in the girls race in 25:21.26, but didn’t qualify as six individual runners were ahead of her in a race that featured only three complete teams.
