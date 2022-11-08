Geneva softball duo ink with Wallace College Lady Govs

GENEVA—This past spring, Katlyn Conner and Erin Curry played key roles in Geneva’s run to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in softball.

Wallace College coach David Russo hopes the two can bring that kind of magic to the Govs’ softball team.

The two Geneva seniors have signed to play for Russo and the Govs. A signing ceremony for the two was held at the Geneva High School library on Wednesday. Curry is a catcher who also can play first base and be a designated hitter, while Conner is a pitcher.

“I am so excited,” Curry said. “I can’t wait to see what is in the future. I wasn’t expected it to be honest.

“I wasn’t really planning to play after high school. It wasn’t (a dream to play) until this past year.”

Conner also admitted she didn’t visualize signing for college.

“I feel amazing,” Conner said. “I really didn’t expect it either. I was just planning to go to the tryout and then just go home afterwards without an offer.”

The two, though, impressed Russo with Curry showing her talents at a prospect camp just five weeks ago and Conner during a tryout in the summer.

“Katlyn Conner, the pitcher, will do a great job for us,” Russo said. “As everybody knows she pitched Geneva to the finals in 4A last year so we expect her to come in and compete for a starting pitching job. I think she will do a great job for us. I feel she will be a front-line pitcher.

“We brought her to campus for a workout as we like them (recruits) to see our facilities and we offered her right after the tryout.”

Curry came to a Wallace prospect camp on Oct. 1 and had a scholarship offer from Russo two days later.

“Erin is going to be a good, solid catcher for us,” Russo said. “We saw her at our prospect camp and we really liked that she is a good receiver. We feel she will be a good all-around athlete for us.

“The prospect camp was on a Saturday and I offered her that Monday.”

Russo added of the two, “We are excited about both of them. Both come from a good program and we think they can contribute and help keep the winning tradition here at Wallace going. Both are good players and even better kids.”

Curry said she liked the Wallace campus and facilities, a big part of her decision to play there.

“If I had gone just for college, it would have been Wallace just because it is close and it is a good school,” Curry said. “They also have a good softball program.”

In addition to being close to home (45 minutes), Conner said glowing references from friends and others who had been in the program made an impression on here.

“I know a few people that go there, people from Geneva and they have enjoyed it,” Conner said. “I have had people text me before saying how much they love the program and school. That is why I decided to go there.”

This past spring, the two helped Geneva to a 37-13 record and to a state runner-up finish in Class 4A. The 37 wins are a fast-pitch school record at the school.

Conner earned a 23-7 pitching record with one save and a 2.61 earned run average in the pitching circle. She struck out 191 and walked 45 in 166 1/3 innings. She was named a second-team all-state honoree by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

She elevated her game when it counted most – at the state tournament. She pitched 27 2/3 innings, striking out 23 and allowing 11 earned runs and 24 hits, in helping Geneva go 4-2 at the tournament. In the 2-1 championship game loss to Curry, she went six innings and allowed only four hits and two runs.

“Last year during our state run, Conner pitched 27 innings at the state tournament within a 36-hour window and she was lights out,” Geneva head coach Ashley Bell said. “She got better as we went. She put everybody on her shoulders.”

Conner, who said she is a deliberate pitcher who likes to get her breathing and mental focus at the right level before she throws a pitch, is mostly a two-pitch hurler.

“I throw a lot of curveball and drop balls,” Conner said. “I mainly go for the curve because it is a natural pitch to me, but other than that I would go from my drop ball.”

Curry also delivered clutch moments in Geneva’s state tournament run.

“Erin came up clutch in the state tournament with several big hits,” Bell said. “In the Northside (of Millport) game, she had two RBI and we won 4-3. In the North Jackson game, she had two hits and a RBI and the next day against North Jackson, she had a couple of hits. She came up with big, timely hits for us.”

Curry also had a role in the Panthers’ lone run in the championship against Curry with a sacrifice bunt, allowing the next hitter to drive in the run.

Curry, though, said her biggest role comes on defense and not offense.

“Framing (pitches for strikes) is my best thing,” Curry said. “I am very good at framing.”

On top of their softball abilities, Bell said Wallace is getting quality students and individuals.

“They are also great student-athletes,” Bell said. “We never had to worry about them taking care of their grades. We never have any teachers come to us or anything like that.

“I appreciate the great role model and athletes they have been for everyone. I am sad that I only get to coach them for two years and I am also blessed that I did get the opportunity to coach them.”