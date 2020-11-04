Geneva softball player Pazley Lamb signs with ESCC

But Harrison leaves no doubt in saying she recruited Lamb as a pitcher.

“Watching her throw, the first thing that came to my mind is I don’t think this girl knows how good she could really be,” Harrison said. “It’s always great when you can find a local pitcher. Pazley is someone I felt could come into our program and dominate.

“I got to watch her play a little bit over the summer in travel ball and she’s just a huge teammate on and off the field and she’s going to do great things for us here.”

Johnson says she’s the type pitcher he wants others to emulate.

“She controls the circle for us,” Johnson said. “She’s one of those that I try to get my other pitchers to look up to in how she controls her body in the circle as far as taking control of games.

“She wants the ball in the big moment. She has a variety of pitches and utilizes them well. For me calling the game, it makes it easier because she can make the tough pitches at the tough counts. She’s been amazing for us.”

In addition to playing at Geneva, Lamb notes playing on the Alabama Fury travel team was helpful in the recruiting process, especially during the coronavirus.