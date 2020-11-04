Geneva softball player Pazley Lamb signs with ESCC

Geneva High’s Pazley Lamb first caught the eye of Enterprise State coach Traci Harrison during a softball clinic this past summer.
“When I saw at first I had no clue she was from a school that was 30 minutes down the road. I didn’t even know about her,” Harrison said.
It didn’t take long for the two to become well acquainted.
“I watched her pitching a little bit and in the next couple of days I reached out to her and brought her in for a visit,” Harrison said.
The two hit it off and Lamb signed a scholarship Wednesday to continue her softball and academic career at ESCC following her senior season this spring.
“When I went on my visit and walked on campus, coach Traci (Harrison) and everyone was so welcoming and that was unmatchable to any other school I visited,” Lamb said. “It was relieving to know that I could sign with Coach Traci, because the recruiting process was so hard because of COVID. What drew me to her was she was so welcoming and I knew I could get along with her well.”
Lamb, primarily a pitcher, is a versatile player who also sees action in the infield for Geneva.
“She’s played some second base, she’s played first, she’s also played third for us,” Geneva coach Brent Johnson said. “Any time we’ve had somebody go down, she’s always stepped in and done an amazing job.”
But Harrison leaves no doubt in saying she recruited Lamb as a pitcher.
“Watching her throw, the first thing that came to my mind is I don’t think this girl knows how good she could really be,” Harrison said. “It’s always great when you can find a local pitcher. Pazley is someone I felt could come into our program and dominate.
“I got to watch her play a little bit over the summer in travel ball and she’s just a huge teammate on and off the field and she’s going to do great things for us here.”
Johnson says she’s the type pitcher he wants others to emulate.
“She controls the circle for us,” Johnson said. “She’s one of those that I try to get my other pitchers to look up to in how she controls her body in the circle as far as taking control of games.
“She wants the ball in the big moment. She has a variety of pitches and utilizes them well. For me calling the game, it makes it easier because she can make the tough pitches at the tough counts. She’s been amazing for us.”
In addition to playing at Geneva, Lamb notes playing on the Alabama Fury travel team was helpful in the recruiting process, especially during the coronavirus.
“My travel ball team got to play in the summer and we got to play in a couple of showcases, but it was really awkward because not a lot of people could be there and we were limited to what we could do,” Lamb said. “Coach David (Asbill) helped prepare me for emailing coaches and showed me how to talk to coaches and how to get these scholarships.”
Lamb also got some guidance from her sister, Nikki, who played at Geneva and then spent some time as a player at Wallace College.
“Me and her practice together and she’s basically like another coach for me and has helped me out through this whole process,” Lamb said.
The goals for the upcoming high school season are high for Lamb.
“My hope for high school season is we actually get to play and then that we go win a state championship,” Lamb said. “That’s been a dream of mine in high school.”
Johnson said Enterprise will be getting more than just a fine player.
“As a coach you can’t ask for a better kid,” Johnson said. “She does all of the little things and never complains. She’ll be greatly missed, but at the same time it’s been very exciting to have her in the program for the last six years.”
