Geneva track/cross country star Taylor signs with Western Colorado

Taylor has not visited the Western Colorado campus because of COVID, but has seen it through virtual videos. She had a Zoom conference with coaches and other athletes and was impressed with what she saw and heard on that conference call. She said she really liked the coaches and track and cross country athletes.

“They did a Zoom call for all their recruits to come and ask questions of the team members and after that, I was like, ‘Yes, I really like this place. I feel like I can bring my career to the next level at this place,’” Taylor said.

Academics also played a big role in her decision as Western Colorado had her major that suits her plans to become a sports agent.

Taylor has run track at Geneva the past three years. As a sophomore, she finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet in the 800 meters (2 minutes and 35.35 time) and eighth in the 3200 meters (5:56.42 time). There was no state meet this past spring because of COVID.

Last month, she finished seventh in the Class 3A state cross country championships with a 20:15.79 time. She dominated most races, winning six times, and also finished second at the section meet, qualifying for state.