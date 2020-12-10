Geneva track/cross country star Taylor signs with Western Colorado

Geneva cross country and track standout Leah Taylor has a specific Christmas list this year.
“I have asked for running gloves, leggings and other cold weather stuff,” Taylor said.
The Panther senior will need the cold-weather apparel when she attends Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colo., on the western side of the Colorado Rockies. She signed to compete in cross country and track/field at the powerhouse Division-II program on Thursday.
“I knew my parents were moving to Wyoming when I graduated and I knew I wanted to run up in the mountains somewhere because that is where a lot of Olympians train for long distance because it is the best for the lungs,” Taylor said. “I started searching for colleges and I looked up Division-II programs in Colorado because I knew Olympians train in Colorado Springs.
“I found Western and I looked at their stats. They have the highest (best) indoor and outdoor times. They have won 13 national championships.”
The lure of training with potential Olympians and at Olympic-type facilities – Colorado Springs is three hours away – excited Taylor, who competes in the 800-meters, mile (3200-meters) and 4x100-meter relay team at Geneva in track and is the lone member of the school’s cross country team.
“I know Olympians come to Western Colorado to run in their facility, so that makes me feel good,” Taylor said, noting 2016 bronze steeplechase medalist Emma Colburn set the mile record at Western’s indoor facility. “I have gotten in touch with some of the athletes there and they say, ‘Our facilities are too nice for us.’”
Taylor has not visited the Western Colorado campus because of COVID, but has seen it through virtual videos. She had a Zoom conference with coaches and other athletes and was impressed with what she saw and heard on that conference call. She said she really liked the coaches and track and cross country athletes.
“They did a Zoom call for all their recruits to come and ask questions of the team members and after that, I was like, ‘Yes, I really like this place. I feel like I can bring my career to the next level at this place,’” Taylor said.
Academics also played a big role in her decision as Western Colorado had her major that suits her plans to become a sports agent.
Taylor has run track at Geneva the past three years. As a sophomore, she finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet in the 800 meters (2 minutes and 35.35 time) and eighth in the 3200 meters (5:56.42 time). There was no state meet this past spring because of COVID.
Last month, she finished seventh in the Class 3A state cross country championships with a 20:15.79 time. She dominated most races, winning six times, and also finished second at the section meet, qualifying for state.
She chose Western Colorado over Alabama programs South Alabama, AUM and others, partly because of her parents moving to Jackson, Wyoming – a nine-hour drive through the mountains to Gunnison, but only two 30-minute plane rides to the area – and also because of her desire to train in the mountains.
Taylor said she wasn’t sure what her role might be at Western Colorado as a freshman, but felt confident in her chances. She will have to make an adjustment in cross country in going from racing in 5,000 meters in high school to 6,000 in college.
“I have done research and my times are really close to the girls times there, especially in track, so hopefully I can get to run a lot of meets during cross country and track,” Taylor said.
She added she plans to work hard and constantly to achieve success at the program.
“Once I am in there and practicing, I won’t stop,” Taylor said. “I will do whatever I have to do to be the top. I just the need the gateway, the facilities and the coaches.”
Before then, she hopes she has the cold-weather apparel all assembled.
