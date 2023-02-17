GENEVA – When Wallace-Selma Community College volleyball coach Wanda Tyler was surfing the internet for recruits, Geneva High’s Za’Liyah Kemmerlin quickly caught her eye.

“I was all over the place trying to find a hitter, and I ran across some really good footage on Z,” Tyler said of Kemmerlin. “In the background, all of the players were saying, ‘Hit it Z. Come on, get this one, Z.’ I was like, ‘Who is Z? Let me find this kid.’

“So I emailed the coach and within minutes she responded and she said, ‘This girl would make a very good person in your program.’

“I invited her up for a tour and she and her mom came up. My players just were just head over heels about her personality and she bought into my program and my vision. We were like, ‘If this is what you want, it’s (scholarship offer) yours.’”

Geneva coach Ashton Williams offered a glowing recommendation for Kemmerlin, who was a middle hitter for the Panthers.

“She definitely is somebody that is selfless; she’s there for the team,” Williams said. “She was a big leader for us on the court. I could always expect that she would be willing to buy into whatever we were wanting to do, which was huge for our program.

“I’m super excited that this day is here for Za’Liyah. She has been an awesome player to coach.”

Kemmerlin signed a scholarship with Wallace-Selma and celebrated with friends and family during a ceremony on Friday afternoon in the Geneva High library.

“When I went there I just loved everything about it,” Kemmerlin said of her choice. “Just getting to meet people and walking around the school, I just felt like it was right for me.”

Kemmerlin has only been playing volleyball for three years. She grew up playing softball, but once getting on the court, realized that volleyball would become a big part of her life.

“I just fell in love with it,” Kemmerlin said of the sport. “When I really thought about it and as I kept playing volleyball, I just realized I loved it and I wanted to play at the next level.”

It’s believed Kemmerlin is the first from Geneva to sign a volleyball scholarship at Wallace-Selma. She becomes the second Panther this school year to sign a scholarship for volleyball, joining Madison Johnson who inked with Pensacola State College.

It marks the first time since 2007 that Geneva has had any player go to the next level for volleyball.

Kemmerlin says her strengths include being a good communicator on the court in helping her teammates to stay calm.

She is excited to be able to sign and now prepares to play on the next level.

“It means a lot,” Kemmerlin said. “It’s always been my dream to sign and do what I love.”