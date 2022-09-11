Geneva volleyball team finishes runner-up, loses for first time this season

Geneva won four straight to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 before falling in the finals to Straughn in the Straughn Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers (17-1) beat Luverne 25-22, 25-19, Andalusia 25-11, 25-18 and Pleasant Home 25-16, 25-16 in pool play before beating Brantley 25-19, 25-16 in the semifinals and losing the championship match to Andalusia 25-15, 25-23.

Cheyenne Hammock earned nine aces, 11 kills, 46 assists and 24 digs, RayAnna Ausley 22 kills and 31 digs and Hayden Howell 19 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs for Geneva. Aubree Lamb delivered 10 aces and 28 digs, while Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had 16 kills and Jayda Cox 15 kills. Ally Henderson added 15 digs.