After finishing runner-up in several tournaments last year, including the Dothan Diamond Classic and the Class 4A state tournament, one of the themes for this year’s Geneva Panther softball team is simply to finish the job.

The Panthers finished the job at one of those tournaments this year, capturing the 4th Annual Dothan Diamond Classic with a 5-1 win over Wicksburg in Saturday’s championship game at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Geneva, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, improved to 25-2 on the season. Wicksburg, the top ranked team in 2A, fell to 32-8.

“I kept telling the girls today, ‘Let’s finish. Let’s finish,’” Geneva head coach Ashley Bell said. “We have come up short a couple of times. I tell them the best is yet to come. We just have to keep going. That is why we work in practice and on the little things. We are going to try to finish the day and not overlook anything.”

Enterprise won the tournament’s consolation game, beating G.W. Long 12-2. Earlier in the day, Geneva edged Enterprise 1-0 and Wicksburg defeated G.W. Long 6-5 in semifinal games.

Geneva rode the 1-2 pitching punch of Makaley Boswell and Katlyn Conner on Saturday. Including the semifinal win, the duo gave up only three hits and one run over 14 innings with 16 strikeouts. The one run allowed came with two outs in the seventh inning with a 5-0 lead.

“Makaley Boswell and Katlyn Conner got it done today,” Bell said. “They have been great all year long and I am proud of their maturity. They are both seniors and both are ready to finish – to finish this year (with a state title), but they are taking it one game at a time.

“I am proud of how they are really working hard to learn from each batter and learn about (hitting spots). ‘Hey, what did you hit the last time?’ They are always talking about it in between innings and looking at our notes, wanting to know who is coming up next.”

The other big key for Geneva on Saturday was an ability to cash in walks. Five of the six runs that scored were batters that reached on walks, including four lead-off hitters in the championship.

“It goes down to finding a way to get someone on base and executing, whether it being somebody that gets on by a walk or getting a bunt down or being aggressive on the bases,” Bell said.

Boswell did it better than anybody, drawing a walk three times in the title game and stealing a base all three times before scoring. She has scored the only run in the semifinal win after a walk.

The Troy signee was named the tournament MVP for her offense and pitching during the tournament. She also earned the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby trophy earlier on Saturday.

Geneva scored in the opening inning as Boswell walked to open the game, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored during a ground ball error off the bat of Ally Henderson, who earned a RBI.

Boswell also the scored the game’s second run in the third inning. Like she did in the first, she walked and stole second. This time, she moved to third on a sac bunt by Henderson and scored on a Conner ground out.

Wicksburg had a scoring opportunity in the fourth, but a base running mistake proved costly. Megan Cochran earned a double to left and moved to third on a great diving fly ball catch in foul territory by Kaden Ward. After a courtesy runner replaced Cochran, Lana Carpenter flied out to left. The courtesy runner broke for the plate and was easily doubled up at third.

Geneva padded its lead in the top of the sixth, again cashing in on a lead-off walk, this one to Rayanna Ausley. After a steal of second base by courtesy runner Baylee Conner, Erin Curry earned a bunt to put runners at the corners. Ward delivered a deep fly ball to left for a RBI sac fly to score Conner.

The Panthers added two insurance runs in the seventh. With one out, Boswell walked again and stole second and scored on a Henderson single. Henderson took second on the throw to home and scored on a Katlyn Conner RBI single.

Wicksburg, which had only one hit through six innings, ruined the shutout bid on Kylie Barnes’ two-out solo homer.

Wicksburg pitcher Ellie Cox also had a strong outing, striking out nine and giving up only five hits, but also had the four walks.

Enterprise 12, G.W. Long 2: Enterprise scored in every inning, including five runs in the first, to take third place at the tourney.

Georgia Lessman was 3-for-3 with a run batted in, Graycn Snell was 2-for-3 with a RBI and both Taylor Danford and Lee Lott had a hit with two runs batted in. Kinley Hutto added a hit and RBI. Lila Faulk and Addy Whaley both added a RBI.

Skylar Frey was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing just three hits and two runs. She struck out three and walked one.

For G.W. Long, Ainsley Watts was 2-for-3 and Ally Whitehead and Maleah Long both had a double and a RBI.

Geneva 1, Enterprise 0: In a tremendous pitching battle between Geneva’s Makaley Boswell and Enterprise’s Graycn Snell, the game came down to one hit late in the game.

Ally Henderson singled home Boswell for the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth. The hit was the only one for Geneva.

In fact, the two pitchers allowed only two total hits – and both came late in the game. The other hit came in Enterprise’s seventh—a double by Kinley Hutto.

Geneva’s Boswell struck out eight and walked one over seven innings, while Enterprise’s Snell struck out two and walked two in giving up just one run and one hit.

The two pitchers retired 30 of the first 32 batters going to the bottom of the sixth with only a walk by both pitchers preventing perfection to that point.

After Geneva scored in the sixth, Enterprise threatened in the seventh. Hutto doubled to open the inning. After a strikeout and line out, Lee Lott was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Boswell, though, got a strikeout to end the game.

Wicksburg 6, G.W. Long 5: Wicksburg seized a 5-1 lead in the first three innings and held off G.W. Long in the final innings to take the semifinal win.

Ellie Cox earned the pitching win, striking out 11 over 6 1/3 innings and giving up six hits and five runs, with four runs earned, and five walks. Dahlia Ganz temporary relieved in the sixth before Cox came back into the game in the seventh.

Ella Grace Kelley, Chloe Joyner and Megan Cochran all had two hits to lead the Wicksburg offense, which had 11 hits. Joyner drove in two runs and Cochran one and both hit a homer.

Ainsley Watts and Kaylie Joseph had two hits to lead G.W. Long’s six-hit attack with Watts driving in two runs. Ellakate Beaty drove in two runs.

Tournament honors: After the title game, tournament honors and all-tournament team was announced.

Geneva’s Boswell was named the Most Valuable Player, Geneva’s Rayanna Ausley was selected the DDC & BSN Defensive Player of the Tournament and Wicksburg’s Ellie Cox was chosen the DDC and All Zones Fast Pitch Academy Pitcher of the Tournament.

All-tournament teams honors were Makaley Boswell, Katlyn Conner, Rayanna Ausley and Ally Henderson from champion Geneva; Megan Cochran,, Ellie Cox, Ella Grace Kelly and Lana Carpenter of Wicksburg; Ainsley Watts, Makayla Phillips and Ally Whitehead of G.W. Long and Georgia Lessman, Skylar Frey and Taylor Danford of Enterprise.

The team DDC Sportsmanship Award was won by Dale County.