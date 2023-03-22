Even though Geneva’s Abby Allen ran cross country for only one season in high school, Enterprise State Community College head coach Chris Christian could see the potential in the Panther senior.

So much, in fact, that he wanted her to be part of the budding Boll Weevil program, which enters its second season this fall.

“I’m always looking for up-and-coming runners in the local areas, especially in the county schools (smaller),” Christian said. “Abby’s times are competitive. She is in an area where she can definitely jump to that next level. I can see based off the times, her progression, especially when you see what courses she ran.

“From seeing her time progress, for me, that was somebody I wanted on board in building the foundation of the women’s program at ESCC.”

Allen signed to run for the Boll Weevils during a ceremony at the Geneva High School Media Center on Wednesday. She is the second girls cross country runner in recent years at Geneva to sign a scholarship to participate in the sport. Leah Taylor, the Dothan Eagle girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2020, signed with Western Colorado after her senior year.

Allen turned to cross country this past fall after running on Geneva’s track team in the spring. She competes in the 400, 800 and 1600 meters in track. She holds the girls school record in the 400 meters with a 1 minute and 9.07 seconds time.

“I was like, ‘I am going to try it.’ It started from there,” Allen said of going into cross country.

After a slow start in her first meet, she eventually sliced three minutes off her time by the end of the season, earning a personal best time of 24 minutes and 22.53 seconds at the Class 4A, Section 1 meet. She finished the section meet in 40th place out of 82 runners despite the sport still being new to her compared to most runners, who had run for several years.

“Every meet she ran, she got better and better and it was her first year running, so that was impressive,” Geneva head cross country coach Ashley Bell said.

In addition to the improvement, Bell liked Allen’s competitiveness.

“She is a competitor and it was fun to watch her get after it,” Bell said. “I know she has worked hard outside of track and cross country in the weight room. She is such a good athlete and her character speaks for itself.”

Bell said Allen showed that competitiveness in all the meets, but particularly in one race.

“One meet, she wasn’t feeling well, but she just going,” Bell said. “She was throwing up, but she was out there running.”

Other than her track experience, Allen said she had never had any previous running experience. She quickly enjoyed the sport once she stepped into it.

“It was awesome,” Allen said. “I like the scenery (on the cross country courses) as you get to run at different places”

ESCC’s Christian said Allen “hasn’t hit her peak yet” and feels her best will come in college. The Geneva runner is the Boll Weevils’ first women’s signee for the upcoming season.

“My focus is on building the women’s team and Abby is the foundation of it,” Christian said. “I am excited to be part of her next evolution in her growth in this sport.”

Allen said she was looking forward to her new career at Enterprise State, located just 23 miles from the Geneva High campus.

“I am excited that I don’t have to move (too far) away from home,” Allen said. “I am also excited to be running on the cross country team (in college).”