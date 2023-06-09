Geneva standout Makaley Boswell delivered production in all facets as one of the top two-way softball players in the Wiregrass this past year.

Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox, meanwhile, delivered the best team turnaround from last year and nearly guided his team to a state title.

For their efforts, the two have garnered the top Dothan Eagle softball awards for the 2023 high school season.

Boswell, a Troy signee who led the coverage area in batting average, on-base percentage and was one of the top base stealers and pitchers, was named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

Cox, in his second year of his second coaching stint at his alma mater, helped guide Wicksburg to a Dothan Eagle coverage area best 13 more wins this season than a year ago and a state runner-up finish, was named Coach of the Year. Wicksburg, under Cox, also tied its school record for wins in a season.

Boswell steps up for Geneva

Entering her senior season, Geneva’s Boswell felt she had to deliver, especially in pitching, to help the Panthers in a bid to return to the state tournament.

She more than did her part.

In 36 games, the Panther lead-off hitter provided power, average and speed on offense. She earned a Wiregrass-best batting .563 average (58-of-103) and a Wiregrass-best .654 on-base percentage, while also amassing 30 extra-base hits off nine homers, 15 doubles and 6 triples. She also scored 61 runs, drove in 23 runs and was a perfect 39-of-39 on stolen bases.

Sharing pitching time with teammate Katlyn Conner, Boswell amassed a 13-3 pitching record with three saves and a 1.56 ERA. She also had 1.02 WHIP (85 hits/20 walks over 103 1/3 innings), while striking out 147 batters to average 10 strikeouts per seven innings.

“Makaley is one of a kind,” Geneva head coach Ashley Bell said. “She is obviously very talented, but I have probably said this is a million times to different people who have asked me about her and that is she is the most humble kid I have ever coached. A lot of times you will see kids who have a lot of success that may not be the best teammate, but she is very humble and a great teammate.”

Though she had individual goals she wanted to attain, Boswell said her biggest focus was on helping her team.

“I knew I had to come through in my pitching because we had only me and Katlyn senior wise and the few other pitchers were younger,” Boswell said. “We wanted to be good role models for them and for our team. I feel I had to come through more for my pitching than hitting because it was a bigger aspect this year.”

Bell said Boswell was a valuable player in many regards, but felt her offensive ability and presence was most dangerous to opponents.

“I don’t want to take anything away from her defensive ability or her pitching because obviously without her defense or her on the mound, we don’t win games,” Bell said. “But I think the offensive threat she is and her speed to me is something that attributed a lot to our success over the past two years and throughout her entire career at Geneva.”

Boswell, who reached base 84 times off 58 hits and 26 walks, had 30 extra-base hits, but because of her speed she seemed to have more.

“If she was on first, it was going to be automatic that the next pitch, she was going to steal,” Bell said. “Once she got to second, I would say 75 percent of the time we were going to try and take third as well.”

Bell, in fact, says Boswell’s base stealing prowess is as good as her hitting and pitching.

“She is very good at reading the players (pitchers) and the catchers,” Bell said. “She is an outstanding base runner.”

Her efforts helped Geneva to a 31-5 record, but the Panthers hit a stumbling block in the Class 4A, Area 3 Tournament and were shockingly ousted in three games.

Still, Boswell felt it was a successful season, just not the ending she or the Panthers wanted.

“I felt it went really well,” Boswell said. “I feel at the beginning, it was a little shaky, but as we went throughout the season, I felt we got stronger as a team. We came up short at the end. It was just a bad day. The rest of the season went really well. I liked how we all started to come together towards the end.”

With her high school career now completed, Boswell is looking forward to college softball at nearby Troy.

“I am real excited about Troy,” Boswell said. “I feel it is a great place for me. I am going to be the best I can for my team at Troy. I am going to have to get a lot better than I am now, so I have to work harder.”

She expects to play a utility role for the Trojans in her freshman season.

“I think I will be more of a utility player. I think I will be more of an outfielder and middle infielder and hopefully I get to hit,” Boswell said.

The Panther two-way star said being selected the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year caps off her high school career.

“It is really amazing,” Boswell said. “It is also relieving because I feel like it is a great way to end my senior season and for how hard I worked the past two years and for as long as I have been here (at Geneva). To end like this way is really amazing and it is good to know I get to end it this way.”

Cox guides Wicksburg to near state title

Wicksburg’s softball team came within a hit or two from a possible a state title.

After forcing a second championship game against Hatton with a 14-6 win, the Panthers pulled to within a run at 11-10 in the sixth inning and had the tying run at second base with only out in a winner-take-all second game. However, Wicksburg couldn’t get the run in to tie the game.

The Panthers eventually lost 12-10 as Hatton scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

“During the first week of practice, we talked about winning the state championship,” Cox said. “It is something that I have learned over the years being under great coaches I have had is that for something to materialize you need to talk about it. It has to be talked about amongst your team of being all in on accomplishing a goal if that is what you want it to be.

“This team’s goal was to win a state championship. We fell a little short, but we were so close. We forced the if game, which doesn’t happen often, and we were right there with a chance to win it. I really think setting that goal early and talking about that goal throughout season that our girls didn’t want to settle for anything less. They got after it.”

The near state title came in Cox’s second year back as Wicksburg’s head coach. He previously was the softball head coach from 2006-2014, guiding the program to three state tournaments. He took over right before the 2022 season and directed the Panthers to a 34-20-1 record before losing in the South Regional Tournament.

Cox, a 1997 Wicksburg graduate who is also the Panthers’ head football coach, admitted he couldn’t make too many changes last year so close to the season after being chosen to lead the program, but pushed the changes this year.

“The approach was different,” Cox said. “We had more intense practices. Last year, I took over late and I didn’t know I would be the coach until late, so we kind of were doing the routine of what coach (Kris) Rainey had done. This year I got to implement my own stuff. I got back more to the basics.

“We took a ton of ground balls – I know at times it didn’t look like it at the state tournament – but we worked on everything you could possibly work on and we attacked it at practice. We saw more live pitching in practice. A lot of these girls used to be pitchers growing up and didn’t want to pitch anymore, so I used those girls in practice to start pitching live to our batters. There is no substitute for live pitching”

The live pitching approach worked as the Panthers offense was often a nightmare for opposing teams despite losing two talented seniors last year in Ashton White and Kara Cox.

“Ashton was a huge loss for us and she is playing at Army now, and also Kara Cox, who is going to Enterprise,” Cox said. “We had to make up for those sticks. I told the girls, ‘Hey somebody is going to have fill those holes.’ We hit 38 home runs on the season. We had one girl hit 10, one girl hit eight, one girl hit seven, two or three girls hit four home runs, so we spread it around and made up for missing those bats. These girls bought in and got after it.”

Cox felt a strong team top to bottom.

“We had 18 girls and all 18 could play,” Cox said. “We had two .400 hitters on the bench at one time. So it was almost flipping a coin when it got to seven, eight and nine in the bottom of the lineup. Anybody off the bench could come in and contribute at any time. That is a luxury to have.”