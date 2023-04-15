Geneva High’s Makaley Boswell has been a part of several Kasey Cooper Home Run Derbies over the years.

On Saturday, she became a derby champion.

The Panther senior and Troy University signee captured the 4th Annual Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby during Saturday’s final day of the Dothan Diamond Classic at the Westgate Softball Complex.

She defeated Enterprise’s Jamie Jackson and Headland’s Ava Allsup in the championship round. Boswell belted nine homers in the finals with Jackson finishing second with five homers and Allsup third with four. All three hitters had to hit homers before making five outs (non-homers).

The home run derby is named in honor and also run by Cooper, a former Dothan High, Auburn University and USA softball standout.

Boswell had competed in all three previous Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby, starting in eighth grade (there was no event in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic).

“It was awesome,” Boswell said of winning. “It is something that I have been doing since I was a little kid. I have participated in it every year and to finally have a chance to win it, it means everything. I was real excited.”

It was the start of just a huge day for Boswell, who later earned Dothan Diamond Classic MVP honors in helping Geneva win the team title.

Overall, 19 girls started out in competition at the home run derby for the top spot over two fields, instead of previous years on one field. Each participant tried to hit as many homers as they could before 10 outs.

Seven players advanced out the round to the second round where competitors tried for homers before seven outs. The top three then advanced to the finals.

Jackson finished as the top hitter in the second round with seven homers and Boswell was second with five. Both Allsup and G.W. Long’s Ally Whitehead finished tied with four homers each and had to have a swing off for the final spot. Allsup won that to advance to the finals.

Boswell said she started off slow like she did last year before finding the home run groove.

“I didn’t really do well last year because I was really rusted at the beginning,” Boswell said. “I was this year too at first, but I started getting a little loose and I started getting going.”

The Panther standout said she didn’t have a scientific approach for hitting the homers during the competition.

“Just try to hit it hard as I can,” Boswell responded when asked about her hitting approach.

While she had a simple approach, she did feel confident entering the event.

‘I felt I had more confidence than last year and in years before,” Boswell said. “I thought I had a chance so I took initiative over it.”

The confidence and initiative paid off with a new trophy as a Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby champion.