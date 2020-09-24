Geneva's Leah Taylor, Houston Academy's Gunnar Smith take individual honors in Providence Invite cross country meet

Geneva’s Leah Taylor and Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith got the pace they wanted in Thursday’s Providence Invite cross country meet.
The two also got the desired results – both winning the 5K races at overcast, soggy Eastgate Park. Taylor, a late entry to the event early Thursday morning, won the girls race in 20 minutes and 23.59 seconds. Smith won the boys race in 17:47.84.
The Houston Academy girls and Enterprise boys won the team titles at the meet, which featured 11 teams. The meet was a combined JV and varsity 5K race, so there were no JV team titles.
The Raider girls, with four runners in the top nine, had a winning low score of 42 points with Enterprise next with 49 points. Providence Christian (51) was third followed by Dothan (131), Wicksburg (154), Opp (164), Northside Methodist (165) and Headland (212).
On the boys side, Enterprise had seven of the top 11 runners and easily rolled to the win, scoring 31 points to Providence Christian’s 53. HA (62) was third followed by Wicksburg (138), Dothan (164), New Brockton (166), Headland (191) and Zion Chapel (199).
Individually, Taylor, the lone member of Geneva’s cross country, sprinted to the lead at the start and led virtually the entire race in winning comfortably by 45 seconds over Houston Academy’s Holley Hart (21:59.28).
“That is a strategy of mine – I go out really hard (early) and see if anybody comes with me,” Taylor said. “If somebody comes with me then I usually give the pace I feel comfortable with because my finish is pretty strong. That is my strategy – to get out hard and see if I can get out as far as I can.”
Taylor’s winning time was a little slower than normal for the Eastgate Park course, which had mud and puddles in certain parts following afternoon rain.
“It was a tough course,” Taylor said. “The finish is like 600 meters long and it was through the mud.”
The mud wasn’t too much of a problem to Taylor.
“I just ran through them,” Taylor said.
Smith won his race with a push after the two-mile mark, pulling away from Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, the eventual runner-up. Patterson finished in 17:57.65, just 10 seconds behind Smith’s winning 17:47.84 time.
The two flip-flopped the showings Thursday from Saturday when Patterson won the Trinity Trailblazer meet and Smith finished fourth.
While he pulled away in the final part of the 3.1-mile race, Smith felt it was actually the pace in the first two miles that helped him earn the win.
“It feels good coming off a disappointing Saturday,” Smith said of winning. “It was a good turnaround. The course was a little slow but I feel good about competing today.
“I had a better finish, a stronger finish. I started a little quick Saturday. I think I started with a 5:05 mile, but the pacing was better today as I had 5:30 first mile, so I was able to finish a lot stronger because of the pacing.”
Finishing behind Taylor and Hart in the girls race was Enterprise’s Natalie Warner with a third-place time of 21:58.80. Providence Christian’s trio of Millicent Talmadge (22:09.05), Madelyn Patterson (22:17.40) and Grace Crim (22:21.67) took fourth through sixth.
Houston Academy dominated the next stretch, taking three of the next four spots to help spark its team win. Virginia Peacock (22:36.07) was seventh, MaCauley Flanagan (23:19.01) was ninth and Maya Swope (23:21.06) was 10th.
Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith finished in that mix in eighth place with a 23:02.64 time.
Houston Academy girls coach Karrie Hart said the Raider team win was keyed by the inner strength of the HA runners.
“I expected them to give it everything they had,” Hart said. “They trained hard to pull their inner strength and bring it out. They are a young team and I know they have the talent. This is only the tip of the iceberg of what they are capable of. I expected they would do well and get top three. I knew they were capable of getting first, but I knew it was going to a mental game.”
In the boys race, finishing behind HA’s Smith and Providence’s Patterson was Houston Academy’s JC Peacock in third in 18:12.58.
Then it was an Enterprise avalanche as Wildcat runners finished in seven of the next eight spots to spark the team title.
“We are very proud,” Enterprise head coach Christina Rodgers of the Wildcats’ winning the team title. “We didn’t know how we were going to look because it was our first meet and with everything happening with track season (in the spring) shutting down. We didn’t know how we were going to look, but we were pleased at how they ran.”
EHS was led by Jacob Tillery’s fourth-place time of 19:17.08, Rajan Dahale’s fifth-place time of 19:31.93, William Kim’s sixth-place time of 19:39.23 and Brett Tessay’s seventh-place effort of 19:41.46.
Providence Christian’s William Stanley broke up the Enterprise surge, placing eighth with a 19:46.63 time, but three more Wildcats finished right behind - Kristyan deJesus (19:49.18), Bowden Michael (20:03.39) and Conrad Suter (20:11.31).
Dothan’s Ethan Johnston finished in 12th place in 20:12.57.
Other schools and their top boys runners in the 95-runner field were Hagen Seymour (Wicksburg, 20:46.20, 18th place), Alex Garrison (New Brockton, 20:48.81, 20th place), Logan Ivey (Headland, 21:54.94, 30th place), Stetson Adock (Zion Chapel, 22:56.77, 43rd place), Kasey Dyess (Opp, 23:14.68, 46th place) and Mangus Eck (Northside Methodist, 26:57.56, 74th place).
On the girls side, the other schools and their top runners in the 89-field were Mackenzie Phillips (Opp, 23:37.80, 11th place), Jadalie Medeiros (Dothan, 24:00.97, 12th place), Kelsey Ellenburg (Wicksburg, 24:07.01, 13th place), Claire McReynolds (Kinston, 25:06.82, 26th place), Brooke Hallman (Northside Methodist, 25:13.48, 27th place), Gavanne Johnson (Zion Chapel, 26:51.01, 44th place) and Makaila McKenzie (Headland, 29:14.63, 56th place).
