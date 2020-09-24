Geneva's Leah Taylor, Houston Academy's Gunnar Smith take individual honors in Providence Invite cross country meet

“That is a strategy of mine – I go out really hard (early) and see if anybody comes with me,” Taylor said. “If somebody comes with me then I usually give the pace I feel comfortable with because my finish is pretty strong. That is my strategy – to get out hard and see if I can get out as far as I can.”

Taylor’s winning time was a little slower than normal for the Eastgate Park course, which had mud and puddles in certain parts following afternoon rain.

“It was a tough course,” Taylor said. “The finish is like 600 meters long and it was through the mud.”

The mud wasn’t too much of a problem to Taylor.

“I just ran through them,” Taylor said.

Smith won his race with a push after the two-mile mark, pulling away from Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, the eventual runner-up. Patterson finished in 17:57.65, just 10 seconds behind Smith’s winning 17:47.84 time.

The two flip-flopped the showings Thursday from Saturday when Patterson won the Trinity Trailblazer meet and Smith finished fourth.

While he pulled away in the final part of the 3.1-mile race, Smith felt it was actually the pace in the first two miles that helped him earn the win.