Geneva's Madison Johnson signs with Pensacola State for volleyball

Geneva three-sport star Madison Johnson thought her athletic career was over this past August after suffering a major knee injury during the early part of the Panthers’ volleyball season – her third major injury in three years.

“I was very concerned because my last injury had just happened (at start of the volleyball season),” Johnson said of rupturing her ACL and tearing the meniscus in her right knee. “I definitely felt it would be career-ending because of the extent of my injury was phenomenal of how it happened.”

However, a month before the injury, Pensacola State College head volleyball Patricia Gandolfo had seen the Panther standout at two different events and was impressed with what she saw from the Geneva senior, offering Johnson a scholarship following the second outing.

On Wednesday, Johnson signed that offer to play volleyball with Gandolfo’s Lady Pirates.

“I feel great,” Johnson said of signing. “I am glad it is finally here. With all of the injuries, I was glad to get it official.”

The latest injury came in the eighth game of the Panther volleyball season and Johnson missed the rest of the season. She has chosen not to play basketball or softball, two other sports she excels in, to be healthy for her freshman season at Pensacola. Johnson had previous injuries to her shoulder and her other knee, but her most recent injury was her worst.

During her eight volleyball matches, the 5-foot-9 Johnson had amassed nine aces, 61 kills, 52 digs, 37 assists and seven blocks, showing her overall versatility as the team setter and middle hitter. She averaged 1.4 aces, 7.6 kills, 6.5 digs, 4.6 assists and nearly a block per match.

“Anyone that has watched her play (any sport) knows what type of athlete she is,” Geneva volleyball coach Ashton Williams said. “Even though her season ended very quickly, she had incredible stats in those few games that some of our strongest players did not catch up to her until the middle of our season.

“Madison is a true leader on and off the court and while her numbers may not match others, I don’t know many players’ stats that would be equivalent to Madison’s when only taking stats from their first eight matches.”

Johnson earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors in volleyball and basketball during her sophomore season. In volleyball, she earned 12.3 assists, 5.8 kills, 3.2 aces, 9.7 digs and 1.0 blocks a match during that season. She missed all of her junior season in volleyball with an injury.

A month before her latest injury, Johnson and her Geneva teammates attended a team camp in Foley hosted by the University of West Florida and Pensacola State and a couple of weeks later she attended an individual camp. Penscaola’s Gandolfo was at both and saw firsthand Johnson’s abilities as well as the type of person she was.

“Over the summer, our full volleyball team went to a camp that West Florida and Pensacola State put on and that is where I met Patchi then I went to a setter’s camp after the team camp and she told me then she would love to have me come play for her,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s injury didn’t alter Gandolfo’s feelings about wanting the Geneva star to play at Pensacola.

“I am stoked to have Madison with us,” Gandolfo said. “I don’t think she is just a baller, but she is also an amazing person. I always tell people at the end of the day, it is my livelihood so I have to enjoy the people I am around.

“I know she was a little nervous when she told me about her knee and the first thing I told her was, ‘I am committing to the person not just the volleyball.’ It is a two-way street and I can’t wait for her to be a part of our family.”

Though she had interest from colleges in basketball and softball, Johnson wanted to concentrate on volleyball, a sport she first picked up in fourth grade when her mom, JoManda Johnson, began coaching.

“At the beginning, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but once I got to seventh-eighth grade, I just fell in love with volleyball like I didn’t fall in love with the other sports,” Johnson said. “I love the other sports and it will definitely be hard for me to give them up, but in volleyball, I found myself more happy.”

Johnson visited the Pensacola campus after the offer from Coach Gandolfo and felt comfortable with the school, the coaching staff and team to sign with the Lady Pirates.

“I love the area and love the team itself,” Johnson said. “I got to go on a visit and met the team and they made me feel like family as soon as I walked into the door. Patchi (Coach Gandolfo) is great. She is very understanding. We have the same beliefs. She is very Christ oriented. She is a great fit for me.”

In signing to play college, Johnson continues a family tradition. Her mom, JoManda, signed and played softball at Enterprise State, while her dad, Brent, signed to play baseball at Enterprise State and later played at Jacksonville State.

“It means the most to me honestly,” Johnson said. “Both of my parents played college and it has been a goal of mine since I was little. I feel like I have pushed myself so hard just to get to this moment and I am so thankful for everything my family has done for me and to every coach who has been a part of it.”

Johnson feels she is prepared for the college level, thanks to guidance from Geneva coaches.

“All my coaches have played in college, so they have kind of prepared me,” Johnson said. “They have told me the steps of what they went through, so when I walk in I kind of know how it is going to be.”