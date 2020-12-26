Geneva's Taylor, Providence's Patterson earn Dothan Eagle Cross Country of Year honors

After a fast start to the state race, Patterson said he was in “10th or 11 place” at the first mile despite running a 5:08 opening mile split.

“It was the fastest first mile I have run this season, but relative to the race, I took it out conservatively and just tried to make sure I didn’t gas myself in the first mile,” Patterson said. “Once we got to the hilly back part at the end of the second mile, I pushed to stay with that front pack.

“There were pretty much four of us that were running together that whole race. Me and another guy were kind of falling off that pack and once we got through those hills, I was able to catch back up.”

As his custom, Patterson began to sprint in the last 400 meters and pulled away from Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield, winning by nearly five seconds.

“Toward the end of the race, I played my cards right and was able to come out with the win,” Patterson said.

Patterson is now gearing up for the indoor and outdoor seasons, but he also has an eye out for next year’s cross country season.

“The first goal is to win the team state championship,” Patterson said. “We should have a really strong guys team next year. We surprised a lot of people this year, but I think we can take home the state championship next year. I want to repeat as the individual champion. I want to break 16 minutes. I think that (breaking 16) would be cool to do.”