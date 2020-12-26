Geneva's Taylor, Providence's Patterson earn Dothan Eagle Cross Country of Year honors

Prior to August, Leah Taylor nor Conner Patterson had ever run in a high school cross country meet.
Turns out, the two are pretty good at the sport – so good that the two earned Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year honors for this past season.
The two both made the adjustment from track athletes to cross country runners with a banner season.
Taylor, a Geneva senior, won six of 10 cross country meets this fall, finished second at the Class 4A, Section 1 meet and seventh at the 4A state meet to earn all-state honors. She recently signed to run cross country/track at Western Colorado.
Patterson, a junior at Providence Christian, won the boys Class 3A state individual title, becoming only the second Wiregrass girls or boys runner to ever win a state cross country championship race. Geneva’s Eddie Brooks in 1975 was the other. Patterson’s effort helped Providence boys to a third-place state team finish.
Taylor said she was excited to win the annual Dothan Eagle award. She was told of the news by Geneva athletic director and official cross country coach Les Sanders.
“Coach (Les) Sanders called me and told me and I was like, ‘Wow. I didn’t know they did those awards,’” Taylor said of winning. “I thoughtit was pretty cool. I just ran to the principal office and told the principal and I ran to my track coach office and told him. I was just jumping up and down the halls, telling everybody.”
Patterson said winning the honor in his first season of cross country was “cool.”
“It is really cool to be able to be named that in my first season,” Patterson said. “Again like I said in the interview after the state championships, I didn’t really anticipate it going as well as I did. The fact that it did go that well is fun and it is a great experience (to win this).”
Leah Taylor, Female Cross Country Runner of the Year
Taylor had run track at Geneva the past three seasons, running the 800 meters and mile (1600 meter) races plus a leg of the 4x100-meter relay team. She also did some long jump.
While she had thought before about running cross country and its 3.1-mile races, it wasn’t until running in an 18K race (11.1 miles) on July 4 week in Jasper, Wyoming, that the cross country notion hit full gear.
“After running that, I was like, ‘I really have to run cross country,'” Taylor said.
She added interest from college coaches also spurred her desire to compete in the sport.
She consulted in the summer with Sanders about a cross country team and the Panther coach helped the school pick up the sport to allow Taylor to compete. She was the team’s only member.
Taylor entered the season with no expectations, mainly because she didn’t know much about her abilities in the sport or the competition.
“I really didn’t have any because it was my first year,” Taylor said. “I was going to go out and run and see what I could do.”
Her first cross country meet was at Opp on Aug. 27 and she blitzed the competition, winning the 3.1-mile race in 21 minutes and 86 seconds, a good three minutes ahead of the nearest finisher.
Two days later, she earned a time of 20:08.25 to place fifth in a field of 113 runners at Oxford’s Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational -- a race that featured 10 girls breaking 21 minutes.
“My first race, which was in Opp, I won it,” Taylor said. “The second race, I was thinking maybe that (the first one) was a lucky race. I ran at the Waffle House (in Oxford) and actually got fifth, but I ran against girls from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
“Then I started running fast times and coaches started calling me. After each race, I had more and more expectations – now I want to break the 20-minute mark, now I want to do this. My expectations grew as I got to more races.”
She won the next five races at Covington County, Trinity, Providence Christian (twice) and T.R. Miller. She earned a season-best 19:13.87 at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery on Sept. 17 and went under 20 (19:35.10) again on Oct. 8 at Providence Christian’s Eagle Invite at Eastgate Park.
She then finished third at the Oakville Cross Country Invitational at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park Course, the same site as the state championships, just missing the 20 mark (20:05.25).
A week later, she finished second at the Class 4A, Section 1 meet with only Duke signee and eventual 4A state winner Presley Miles of St. James finishing ahead of her. Taylor had a 20:38.88 section time.
That brought her to the state meet on Nov. 14 in Oakville. While she earned all-state, finishing seventh in 20:15.79, she expressed disappointment at her time.
“I was really excited (about being all-state), but I feel I could have done better at state,” Taylor said. “I feel I was a little burnt out and I peaked too early (in the season). I felt I ran good, but I know I could have gone in the top three because two weeks before the state race, I actually ran 10 seconds faster on that course. If I had run the same time from the two weeks before, I would have gotten third.”
Taylor, in retrospect, said she believes she might have run too many races.
“Ten races was a lot, especially in my first cross country season,” Taylor said.
Now she is focused on the indoor and outdoor track seasons at Geneva before starting her college career at Western Colorado.
“I feel like I can bring my career to the next level at this place,” Taylor said of Western Colorado.
Conner Patterson, Male Cross Country Runner of the Year
In the fall of 2019, Patterson was busy playing football at Providence Christian. A year later, he was a state champion in cross country.
Patterson, a 400 and 800 meter runner Providence’s track team the last two years, said he made the decision to run cross country after watching his sister, Madelyn, perform at the state meet.
“I had played football since the seventh grade and I could have kept playing football. I would have gotten playing time, but I went to her state meet last year and it was a cool thing,” Patterson said. “I thought I could do this, this is fun – running. It doesn’t sound fun, but it can be fun. I decided I would do it this next year. I knew it would make me faster for track.”
After building up his mileage for cross country over the summer, he entered the season with modest expectations.
“I thought I could hold my own, running decent races,” Patterson said. “I didn’t know what the fields (of runners) looked like, but I thought I would be decent at cross country just because I had a good background in track. I wasn’t starting from scratch.”
After a weather-shortened race at Smiths Station where he finished 12th, Patterson took fourth in a strong field of the Small Schools Division at the Chickasaw Trails Invite in Oakville, recording a 17:30.30 time.
Eight days later on Sept. 19, he won for the first time, earning top honors at the Trinity Trailblazer meet in Montgomery. The win was a confidence booster for Patterson, who would go on to win three more races, including the two postseason events.
“I had been sitting back for most of the race and pulled together a strong finish and won in like 16:41,” Patterson said. “That was when I realized I was in a lot better shape and was much faster than I thought I was originally. That was like a 50 second PR from the 5K I ran the week earlier.”
Five days later, Patterson finished runner-up at the Providence Christian Invite with a 17:57.65 time. After a 12th-place finish (17:34.40) at Auburn’s Tiger Classic where he was the top non-Class 6A or 7A placer, Patterson won the Class 3A, Section 1 title at Dothan’s Eastgate Park, running a 16:39.75 time.
Nine days later at the state meet, Patterson topped all that by winning all of Class 3A in a Providence school record time of 16:28.43.
“My approach with the races is that I take them one at a time, so the idea that I was a state contender didn’t pop up until thinking about it after sectionals and seeing how the rankings fell out,” Patterson said.
After a fast start to the state race, Patterson said he was in “10th or 11 place” at the first mile despite running a 5:08 opening mile split.
“It was the fastest first mile I have run this season, but relative to the race, I took it out conservatively and just tried to make sure I didn’t gas myself in the first mile,” Patterson said. “Once we got to the hilly back part at the end of the second mile, I pushed to stay with that front pack.
“There were pretty much four of us that were running together that whole race. Me and another guy were kind of falling off that pack and once we got through those hills, I was able to catch back up.”
As his custom, Patterson began to sprint in the last 400 meters and pulled away from Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield, winning by nearly five seconds.
“Toward the end of the race, I played my cards right and was able to come out with the win,” Patterson said.
Patterson is now gearing up for the indoor and outdoor seasons, but he also has an eye out for next year’s cross country season.
“The first goal is to win the team state championship,” Patterson said. “We should have a really strong guys team next year. We surprised a lot of people this year, but I think we can take home the state championship next year. I want to repeat as the individual champion. I want to break 16 minutes. I think that (breaking 16) would be cool to do.”