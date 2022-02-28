George and Malone Liddon part of HA state tourney teams 30 years apart

Malone fractured his back during the first practice of his sophomore season while diving for a loose ball, but has been a key contributor for the team this season wherever coach Scott Whitaker needs the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder – mostly as a reserve in the post, though sometimes sliding out to the perimeter where he played before his back injury.

“He calls it a Band-Aid … I can play pretty much any position,” Malone said. “I don’t play the 1 (point guard), but I’ll play a guard position because I still have those guard skills that I can use. Then play in the post whenever they need me because of my height and how big I am.”

The Raiders (22-9) appear to be peaking at the right time to face a Plainview team that enters with a 29-6 record.

“We’ve got to be prepared for their press because they press the entire game,” Malone said. “We’ve gotten this far and we want to give it our all.”

George, who coached his son and several others now on the HA team to a youth state championship in the 13-14 age division several years back, calls it awesome to see his son get a chance to play in a state tournament.