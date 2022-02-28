George and Malone Liddon part of HA state tourney teams 30 years apart

Newspaper clippings of when Houston Academy won the Class 1A state basketball tournament in 1991 for the only time in school history and played in it again in 1992 were spread out on the table as George Liddon reminisced about it with his son, Malone.
George was a member of those 1991 and 1992 teams and Malone is a key contributor to this year’s Houston Academy team, which will be playing Tuesday morning at 10:30 against Plainview in the Class 3A state semifinals in Birmingham for the first time since the Raiders won it all in 1991.
Malone, a junior, never knew much about the teams his father played on until listening to the stories on Sunday afternoon.
“I think talking about it for me maybe gives the impression the focus is on the wrong things,” George said. “To be honest, I haven’t thought about it a lot until somebody brought it up the other day that it’s his junior year and it’s been 30 years.”
The state championship team was built around 6-7 senior center Victor Newman, who would be named Mr. Basketball for Alabama after the season.
Yet for much of the year, and several seasons before that, the Raiders underachieved and looked anything like a title contender. Houston Academy started the 1991 season 5-10 before things turned around a bit.
“We had all that talent all of those years, but we could never break through, and everybody thought we would because of Victor,” George said. “Towards the end of my junior year, which was Victor’s senior year, we weren’t playing great basketball. We just weren’t.
“So why would this year be the year we would break through? Then we win the first round sub-state game after beating Ariton (to win the area). We go on the road to Southern Normal (for sub-state) and at that time, we knew nothing about Southern Normal. We didn’t know if we were walking into some high-quality team or not. We walked into that gym and it was the smallest little town and they had a lot of quick talent.”
Houston Academy, however, found its groove that night to take a 72-67 victory in Brewton.
“We just played really well that night on the road, controlled the game and won it,” George said. “I’ll never forget … this is pre cell phone … we had to stop at a little convenience store and get on a pay phone to call back home to let people that didn’t get to come know we had just advanced to state.”
Few gave the Raiders a chance once reaching the state in Tuscaloosa in what at that time was a tourney of the final eight teams.
The Raiders, however, had a new-found confidence.
“In that Southern Normal game, it was weird, but something just clicked with that team,” George said. “I think everybody looked up and was like, ‘We’ve got this superstar (Newman), well let’s just ride it. Who cares who scores.’”
Houston Academy handled Waterloo 56-31 to reach the semifinals and face Autaugaville, which had beaten the Raiders by 20 in the regular season.
“Then we had this rematch and Victor just dominated the game,” George said. “They couldn’t stop him.”
Houston Academy took down Autaugaville in overtime, 74-73, in what was considered a big upset, led by Newman’s 43 points.
Next up in the championship game was Courtland, known more for being a powerhouse football program.
“I’ll never forget we were eating breakfast the day of the game at a Shoney’s and they were in the same place,” George said. “All of their fingers had these mammoth (state football title) rings on them. A couple of them went on to play football at Alabama. So they were all football guys.”
Houston Academy under coach Lowell Eudy would win the game, 55-52, for its first and only state basketball title. It would return to the state tournament a year later under new head coach Johnny Oppert, but was defeated in the quarterfinals against Parrish.
“Looking back on it, it was just a fun experience because it wasn’t like we were a premier program that was expected to win a state championship,” George said of the 1991 season. “We thought we could get to state, but we didn’t know we could win it.”
In much the same way, this year’s Houston Academy bunch has been somewhat of a surprise in the postseason – pulling off two thrilling victories in the Southeast Regional (45-44 win against Montgomery Academy and 56-53 double overtime win over Dadeville) to make it to Birmingham.
Even though the Raiders got in an early 15-4 hole against Dadeville in the regional title game and trailed 22-13 at halftime, Malone said the team stayed confident.
“We have a good bond together and we all want to win,” Malone said. “We’ve been in situations like that throughout the year where we can come back.
“You can go on a run at any time and they can start missing shots. We never hung our heads and stuck to our game plan. We weren’t executing it very well in the first half. In the second half, we changed things up and just played our game.”
Both father and son overcame injuries before their junior seasons.
George tore up a knee during a game as a sophomore requiring surgery, but would return the following season to be a starting forward/guard on what would become a state championship team.
Malone fractured his back during the first practice of his sophomore season while diving for a loose ball, but has been a key contributor for the team this season wherever coach Scott Whitaker needs the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder – mostly as a reserve in the post, though sometimes sliding out to the perimeter where he played before his back injury.
“He calls it a Band-Aid … I can play pretty much any position,” Malone said. “I don’t play the 1 (point guard), but I’ll play a guard position because I still have those guard skills that I can use. Then play in the post whenever they need me because of my height and how big I am.”
The Raiders (22-9) appear to be peaking at the right time to face a Plainview team that enters with a 29-6 record.
“We’ve got to be prepared for their press because they press the entire game,” Malone said. “We’ve gotten this far and we want to give it our all.”
George, who coached his son and several others now on the HA team to a youth state championship in the 13-14 age division several years back, calls it awesome to see his son get a chance to play in a state tournament.
“I think the parent is the worst because you have no control,” Liddon said of watching from the stands. “You’re sitting there thinking you want the best for them, you want them to win but it’s out of your control. Like (wife) Betsy and I were about to have a panic attack the other night in double overtime. It’s so different.”
Malone is eager for the opportunity to play in the tournament.
“Excited and nervous,” Malone said. “It’s just fun at this point. I’ve never been put in a situation like this and I’m just ready to enjoy every step of it.”
While this will be his first playing appearance at the state tournament, Malone has attended many of the games as a spectator with his dad at the BJCC Legacy Arena, site of Tuesday’s game.
“Here’s a cool back story,” George said. “A friend of mine … his company runs the state basketball tournament for the whole week. I started taking Malone when he was 9 or 10 to the state tournament for usually the Saturday finish and Chris would meet us.
“I text Chris the other day and said, ‘Chris, can you believe Malone and I were coming up there and hanging out with you all day and now all of the sudden I’m going to be driving up there with him in it?”
Like father, like son.