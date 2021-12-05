Gil places second to spark HA at W.S. Neal wrestling meet

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil finished in second place in the 152-pound weight class to lead the Raiders to a ninth-place team finish Saturday at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee wrestling tournament.
Gil went 3-2 at the tournament, losing in the championship round to Saraland’s Karter Hyatt on a first-period pin. Gil also lost to Hyatt on a third-period pin in round two. The Raider standout pinned Bayside Academy’s Ladd Powers, won by a forfeit over Baker’s Brock Vargas and won an 14-6 decision over St. James’ Jake Huff in his other matches.
Also for Houston Academy, John McDonald (106 pounds) and Trip Rane (126) both placed fourth, both going 1-3 at the meet. Hughes Williams placed 5th at 145 pounds, going 2-2 overall, and Krish Anand finished sixth at 145, going 1-3. Nate Sack went winless at the 195 pounds.
Jonah Beaver, Ebarb and Green lead HA JV: Jonah Beaver, Keygan Ebarb and Sean Green all won their weight classes to lead the Houston Academy JV team at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee event.
Beaver, wrestling at 113 pounds, won five matches, the first four by pinfalls. The final round was a 7-5 decision over St. James’ Logan Winters.
Ebarb competed at 132 pounds and won three matches, two by pins and one by forfeit. Green won the 220-pound weight class with two wins, including a eight-second pin over Baker’s wrestler.
David Sack and David Lee both finished runner-up for HA JV. Sack went 4-1 at the 106-pound weight class. He won his first four matches on pins before losing to St. James’ Luke Robbins in the championship on a third-period pin. Lee lost his opening match to Ebarb but won his other two matches to take second.
Other HA JV finishes included Bryce Dykes (4th place, 126) and Miller Rane (5th place, 113).
Northside Methodist’s Robinson earns runner-up: Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson finished in second place in the 152-pound weight class of girls competition at the W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee.
Robinson won by a forfeit in the opening round then pinned a Pace, Fla., wrestler in 16 seconds before losing to Saraland’s Jolene Wells on a first-period pin.
Also at the meet, NMA’s Josie Faison went 1-1 and placed second in the girls 165-pound class. She won by a forfeit then battled with W.S. Neal’s Zailyn through two periods before losing on a third-period pin.
The efforts by Robinson and Faison gave Northside Methodist a fourth-place finish among the six girls teams at the meet.