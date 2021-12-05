Gil places second to spark HA at W.S. Neal wrestling meet

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil finished in second place in the 152-pound weight class to lead the Raiders to a ninth-place team finish Saturday at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee wrestling tournament.

Gil went 3-2 at the tournament, losing in the championship round to Saraland’s Karter Hyatt on a first-period pin. Gil also lost to Hyatt on a third-period pin in round two. The Raider standout pinned Bayside Academy’s Ladd Powers, won by a forfeit over Baker’s Brock Vargas and won an 14-6 decision over St. James’ Jake Huff in his other matches.

Also for Houston Academy, John McDonald (106 pounds) and Trip Rane (126) both placed fourth, both going 1-3 at the meet. Hughes Williams placed 5th at 145 pounds, going 2-2 overall, and Krish Anand finished sixth at 145, going 1-3. Nate Sack went winless at the 195 pounds.

Jonah Beaver, Ebarb and Green lead HA JV: Jonah Beaver, Keygan Ebarb and Sean Green all won their weight classes to lead the Houston Academy JV team at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee event.

Beaver, wrestling at 113 pounds, won five matches, the first four by pinfalls. The final round was a 7-5 decision over St. James’ Logan Winters.