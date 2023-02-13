The Houston Academy girls basketball team won in the Class 3A sub-regional round by defeating New Brockton 47-41 on Monday night.

The Raiders advance to the South Regional Tournament on Saturday in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum.

Lauren Baker had 17 points to lead HA, followed by Camille Reeves and Mary Helen Mendheim with nine each.

New Brockton was led by Gabby Eubanks with 14 points and Ariana Smith with 10.

Class 3A

Pike County 53, Ashford 23: Taniya Green scored 14 in leading the Bulldogs to the sub-regional win.

Pike County advances to play in the South Regional on Saturday.

Ivy White added 12 points for the Bulldogs and Urriyah Berry scored nine.

Amiyah Lewis led Ashford with 10 points.

Class 4A

Geneva 49, LAMP 24: Simone Minnifield led the Panthers with 10 points in the sub-regional game.

Geneva advances to the South Regional in Montgomery on Saturday.

Cheyene Hammock and Makaley Boswell each scored seven, while Rayanna Ausley, Erika Torres and Kaden Ward each contributed six points.

Geneva led 20-4 at halftime.

Class 1A

Elba 55, Georgiana 30: A’Lyric Whitfield poured in 26 points to lead the Tigers in the Class 1A sub-regional.

Yada Caldwell added eight for Elba, which advanced to the South Regional in Montgomery on Thursday.

Lillie Boggan scored 13 for Georgiana.