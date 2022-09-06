Girls Flag Football roundup: Eufaula splits; Dothan loses two

Eufaula splits: Eufaula lost to Smiths Station 14-0 and beat Dothan 27-6 in high school girls flag football action Tuesday in Eufaula.

In the Smiths Station game, Smiths led 7-0 at halftime after intercepting a Eufaula pass at the 10-yard line right before the half. The Panthers scored their last TD late in the fourth quarter.

In the win over Dothan, Jamariona Henderson, Quannesia Walton, Iyauna Gordy and Alaysia Forte scored for Eufaula.

Dothan falls twice: Dothan lost to Smiths Station 18-8 and to Eufaula 27-6 in games played in Eufaula Tuesday night. No Dothan details were available.