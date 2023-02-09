Houston Academy controlled the pace and the lead in beating area regular-season champion Ashford 35-26 in the girls Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament championship game at Ashford on Thursday night.

The Raiders led 8-5 at the quarter break, 15-11 at halftime and 26-18 after three quarters.

Mary Helen Mendheim led HA with 14 points and Amiyah Lewis led Ashford with 15 points.

Both teams will play sub-regional games on Monday night at 6 p.m Houston Academy (13-7) will host New Brockton, while Ashford (21-7) will travel to Pike County.

Class 5A, Area 3

Eufaula 48, Headland 29: Ganielle Palmer scored 23 in leading the Tigers to the area title.

Dejiah Williams pulled down 15 rebounds for Eufaula.

Kayla Franklin led Headland with 12 points.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional tournament. Eufaula (23-1) hosts Carroll. Headland (18-8) travels to Charles Henderson.

Class 4A, Area 3

Geneva 60, Andalusia 38: The Class 4A No. 8 Panthers rolled to the area tournament title, beating Andalusia 60-38.

Four players scored in double figures for Geneva, led by Simone Minnifield with 15 points. Kaden Ward followed with 14, Makaley Boswell added 11 and Cheyenne Hammock had 10.

Geneva (27-3) hosts the loser of Friday’s LAMP-Montgomery Catholic area tournament final in the sub-regional round on Monday.

Class 3A, Area 4

Pike County 63, New Brockton 23: Amity White and Auriel Moultry had 14 points each, Taniyah Green 13 and Ivy White 10 to lead Pike County to the Class 3A, Area 4 tournament title.

Reese Eddins led New Brockton with eight points.

The Bulldogs (20-8) host Ashford in a sub-regional round game on Monday. New Brockton (8-14) travels to Houston Academy.

Class 2A, Area 2

Geneva County 64, Cottonwood 52: Charlianna Boutwell had 23 points, Jordyn Alston had 17 and Jayden Williams had 12 to lead Geneva County in winning the area tournament title.

Saniya Keys had 12 points and Kesha Anglin had 11 to lead Cottonwood.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round on Monday. Geneva County (24-6) hosts G.W. Long and Cottonwood (13-12) travels to Abbeville.

Class 2A, Area 3

Abbeville 40, G.W. Long 23: Bre Hardamon led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, while JaMya Glover scored 12 and Gabby Brown added eight for the tourney title.

Abbeville (20-6) hosts Cottonwood in the sub-regional round, while G.W. Long (20-8) travels to Geneva County.