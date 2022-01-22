GIRLS PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith earns state title

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith is now a two-time Alabama state girls wrestling champion.
The Wildcat freshman won her latest title Saturday in Alabaster, claiming the 116-pound weight class at the Alabama Girls State Championships at Thompson High School.
She won in the 105-pound weight class last year at the first Girls State Championships.
Holmes-Smith, the top seed entering the tournament, received a first-round bye in Saturday’s meet before winning three straight matches, including a 45-second pinfall in the championship match over W.S. Neal’s Carlie Tait.
Her two first matches were a bit tougher, going into the second period before she won both on pinfalls roughly a minute into the middle period. Those wins came over Montevallo’s Amylia Thomas (3:01 into the match) and Arab’s Maggie Whitaker (3:02). She held 9-1 and 4-0 leads before the pin.
Enterprise’s Loriah Castro also competed on Saturday and went 2-2 in the 134-pound weight class, but didn’t place. A senior, Castro lost in the opening round to Weaver’s Kallie Mayfield on a second-period pin (3:09 into the match) after leading 7-6 after the first period.
Castro rebounded to beat Tuscaloosa County’s Savannah Jones on a first-period pin (1:26), and Robertsdale’s Keoni Knotts on a second period pin (2:55). However, she lost to Sparkman’s Kameron Glenn in the consolation quarterfinals on a pin early in the second period (2:15).
The efforts by Holmes-Smith and Castro resulted in 32 team points for Enterprise, good for 14th place out of 41 teams despite only having two wrestlers.
Dothan’s Piasecki earns fourth place: Dothan freshman Olivia Piasecki, the 11th seed among 23 wrestlers, had a strong performance at the Alabama Girls State Championships Saturday in Alabaster, winning four of six matches to finish in fourth place in the 122-pound weight class.
Piasecki received an opening-round forfeit from a Central of Phenix City wrestler then earned two straight wins to reach the semifinals. She took the wins by a pinfall over Brookwood’s Devon Morrison 15 seconds into the match and by second-period pinfall over Sparkman’s Nadia Smith, the bracket’s No. 3 seed (3:08 into the match).
She then lost to the eventual weight class champion Brooklyn Grant of Mary G. Montgomery on a second-period pin (2:38), but bounced back to beat Tuscaloosa County’s Alija Chick on a second-period pin (3:56) to reach the third-place match.
Piasecki, however, lost that third-place match to the top seed, Thompson’s Aenaya Vines, on a first-period pin (:52 seconds).
Piasecki’s work resulted in 17 team points for Dothan, tied for 28th out of 41 teams.
Northside Methodist’s Robinson goes 2-2; Faison 1-2: Northside Methodist Academy junior Tristin Robinson went 2-2 at the 140-pound weight class at the Alabama Girls State Championships in Alabaster on Saturday, but fell short of placing.
Teammate Josie Faison went 1-2 at the 147-pound weight class.
Robinson opened with a first-period pin (1:37) over Chelsea’s Roxana Gonzalez, but lost in the second round to Daphne’s Kimber Alford on a second-period pin (2:53). She rebounded to beat Central of Phenix City’s Izzabella Diez on a first-period pin (1:31) to reach the consolation quarterfinals before losing to Brookwood’s Patience Ransom on a third-period pinfall (4:41).
Faison, a freshman, opened with a first-period pinfall over Spanish Fort Abigail Pendergrass (0:57) but lost to eventual weight class runner-up Akerah Artis of Sparkman (0:55) and in the consolation round to Central of Phenix City’s Nevaeh Jackson (1:10), both on a first-period pin.
The two helped NMA earn 11 teams points, tied for 31st out of 41 teams.