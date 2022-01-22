GIRLS PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith earns state title

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith is now a two-time Alabama state girls wrestling champion.

The Wildcat freshman won her latest title Saturday in Alabaster, claiming the 116-pound weight class at the Alabama Girls State Championships at Thompson High School.

She won in the 105-pound weight class last year at the first Girls State Championships.

Holmes-Smith, the top seed entering the tournament, received a first-round bye in Saturday’s meet before winning three straight matches, including a 45-second pinfall in the championship match over W.S. Neal’s Carlie Tait.

Her two first matches were a bit tougher, going into the second period before she won both on pinfalls roughly a minute into the middle period. Those wins came over Montevallo’s Amylia Thomas (3:01 into the match) and Arab’s Maggie Whitaker (3:02). She held 9-1 and 4-0 leads before the pin.

Enterprise’s Loriah Castro also competed on Saturday and went 2-2 in the 134-pound weight class, but didn’t place. A senior, Castro lost in the opening round to Weaver’s Kallie Mayfield on a second-period pin (3:09 into the match) after leading 7-6 after the first period.