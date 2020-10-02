Glanton helps push Abbeville past Ariton

A 36-yard run by Randy Glanton on a wide receiver speed sweep sparked the run as Glanton took it to the right edge then cut back to the left side where there was open space before he was driven out of bounds at the 23.

Following the touchdown, Dozier rushed in for the two-point conversion off the left side, making it 8-0 Jackets with 7:53 left in the first quarter.

The Purple Cats, utilizing a tight wishbone behind Senn, answered with an 11-play, 85-yard march that lasted nearly five minutes. Fullback Zachary Phillips and Jordan Smith split the carries in the series before Phillips scored on a 35-yard run up the middle, breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage then making a guy miss before rambling to the end zone for the TD.

Smith added the two-point conversion on a run to the left, knotting the score at 8 with 2:05 left in the opening quarter.

Ariton coaches went into their bag of tricks with an ensuing onside kick that the kicker Senn recovered at the Abbeville 47. The Purple Cats cashed in the fumble recovery on a 7-play scoring drive with CJ McNabb breaking tackles off the right side on a 23-yard TD run. McNabb added the two-point conversion with a run off the right side to make it 16-8 Ariton with 9:57 left before halftime.