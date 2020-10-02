Glanton helps push Abbeville past Ariton

ARITON – Randy Glanton delivered two clutch scoring plays in the third quarter, including a 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, helping Abbeville pull away from Ariton and earn a 32-22 Class 2A, Region 2 win Friday night at Ariton’s Robert Zumstein Stadium.
The victory kept Abbeville (5-1 overall) up near the top of a crowded 2A, 2 standings at 3-1 in region play, tied for second place with Geneva County and Elba following Elba’s win over Geneva County Friday night. All three teams are a game behind G.W. Long (4-0) with three region weeks left.
Ariton (2-5), meanwhile, took a hit to its playoff chances of earning one of the region’s top four playoff spots, dropping to 1-3 in region play.
Glanton’s kick return broke the game open for Abbeville late in the third quarter. With the Jackets leading 24-22 after an Ariton touchdown and missed two-point conversion, he initially fumbled a kickoff as it bounced off him and to the side. He retrieved it, sprinted to his left and found open real estate for a 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Rico Dozier ran in a two-point conversion, giving the Jackets a two-score lead at 32-22 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
The Abbeville defense made the margin hold up, limiting the Purple Cats to just two first downs on their final two possessions of the game while the Jacket offense milked the clock on its two final series, taking off nearly 10 minutes of the final 13:15 following Glanton’s kick return for score.
Randy Glanton’s other key second-half score came on Abbeville’s opening possession of the third quarter when he got wide open behind the Ariton defense to snare a 19-yard touchdown pass from cousin Martavious Glanton to break a 16-16 tie. Dozier, who is also a cousin to the Glantons, again ran in the two-point conversion, making it 24-16 Abbeville.
Ariton answered on the ensuing series when Ian Senn scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak behind center Jackson Baker with 1:30 to go in the third quarter. However, Abbeville prevented the two-point conversion – the first for either team on the night – when Wauntavious Conley and Chris Williams stopped Ariton’s CJ McNabb short of the goal line, keeping the Jackets up 24-22.
It didn’t stay that way for long thanks to Glanton’s kickoff return, which broke Ariton’s back and Abbeville stayed in control the remainder of the way behind its defense and time chewing offense.
The teams played to a 16-16 halftime tie with Ariton scoring on two-power oriented drives sandwiched around a successful onside kick, while Abbeville used its speed to quickly score on the first series and later went to the air to spark a second-scoring drive.
Both teams converted two-point conversions after both touchdowns.
The Jackets struck first with a 4-play, 56-yard drive on its opening drive of the game. Dozier, who had a standout game on defense, showed he could do it on offense too, scoring up the middle on a 20-yard run, breaking several tackles before sprinting to the end zone.
A 36-yard run by Randy Glanton on a wide receiver speed sweep sparked the run as Glanton took it to the right edge then cut back to the left side where there was open space before he was driven out of bounds at the 23.
Following the touchdown, Dozier rushed in for the two-point conversion off the left side, making it 8-0 Jackets with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
The Purple Cats, utilizing a tight wishbone behind Senn, answered with an 11-play, 85-yard march that lasted nearly five minutes. Fullback Zachary Phillips and Jordan Smith split the carries in the series before Phillips scored on a 35-yard run up the middle, breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage then making a guy miss before rambling to the end zone for the TD.
Smith added the two-point conversion on a run to the left, knotting the score at 8 with 2:05 left in the opening quarter.
Ariton coaches went into their bag of tricks with an ensuing onside kick that the kicker Senn recovered at the Abbeville 47. The Purple Cats cashed in the fumble recovery on a 7-play scoring drive with CJ McNabb breaking tackles off the right side on a 23-yard TD run. McNabb added the two-point conversion with a run off the right side to make it 16-8 Ariton with 9:57 left before halftime.
The Purple Cat scoring drive was sparked by a 21-yard run off the left side by Smith on 3rd-and-6 at the 37. It was part of four third-down conversions in six attempts in the opening half for Ariton.
After a punt by both teams, Abbeville tied the score near the end of the half on a 1-yard run by Wauntavious Conley off the right edge of the line with 1:27 left. Martavious Glanton added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 16-16, scoring just inside the pylon as a Purple Cat pushed him out of bounds.
The Jacket 12-play scoring drive was sparked by two third-down conversion passes by Glanton to Jayven Anderson of 19 yards on 3rd-and-10 and 11 yards on 3rd-and-7 and 20 yards to Davonta Marsh on 3rd-and-13. The TD run came on 3rd-and-1 as the Jackets were 4-of-4 on third downs in the series.
Abbeville scored on the opening series of the third quarter following a 34-yard kick return by Martavious Glanton set the Jackets up at the Ariton 38 to start the series.
The first three plays netted 7 yards, forcing 4th-and-3 at the 31 and the Jackets went for it and converted on a 5-yard run by Dozier off the right side, bowling over a defender to get the necessary yardage.
The Jackets went to the air for the score as Martavious Glanton the quarterback rolled right and fired to a wide open Randy Glanton in the back of the end zone.
Ariton answered, but Glanton’s kick return then helped push the Jackets to a comfortable margin.
Ariton returns to action at home against Zion Chapel next Thursday in a game moved up a night. Abbeville hosts Elba Friday night.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!