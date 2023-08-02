Floyd Griffin admits one of his life ambitions growing up was to be involved with the Supreme Court.

God, though, had a different plan, said Griffin.

Instead, Griffin became a veteran coach and teacher, most notably at Northview High School, and has had a longtime association in the ministry.

“God gave me a talent to deal with people and I have used that talent to the best of my ability,” Griffin said.

In the athletic arena, Griffin was successful, coaching for 35 years, including 33 at Northview from its inception in 1978 to 2011. He was a longtime outside linebackers and secondary coach in football, helping the Cougars to two state championships (1981 and 1985). He also coached basketball (21 years, 10 as a head coach), golf (two years) and his “love” of track and field (31 years).

While at Northview, he also taught business and finance classes.

Along the way as a coach and teacher, he impacted thousands of kids’ lives.

His impact is among the reasons Griffin will be inducted next week into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. He is one of six inductees, joining Brad Baxter, Tony Bowick, Cindy Hawthorne, Steve Helms and Bubba Johnson.

The induction ceremony takes place Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center. Tickets for the event are $60 and must be reserved in advance by Aug. 7 by emailing to WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland at jannaholland417@gmail.com.

“It is a great honor,” Griffin said. “Becoming an inductee, I really take a lot of pride for what I have done and as an individual, but more than anything I am so proud to be a representative of all those lives that we touched over the years. It means a great deal.

“When I look back at people who have received this before, I am just appreciative to be in the midst of them.

“Nothing could beat this particular honor of being inducted into the hall of fame. It is such an honor to have your name etched next to some of the women and guys that are in the hall.”

Griffin said he was excited to be part of what he called a “super class,” going into the hall. He said it was fitting that he go in with Johnson, who was also a member of the original coaching staff at Northview, which opened its doors in 1978.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Griffin said. “He is a coach among coaches because he understands the games. I had a lot of fun going on the road in football games and also out scouting with him. We were close as a coaching staff (at Northview).”

As a kid growing up in Dothan in the early-mid 1960s, Griffin enjoyed sports, usually playing football, basketball and baseball in Dothan’s Baptist Bottom neighborhood.

“Every day was a competition,” Griffin said. “It was all about competition.”

Shortly later, he became a trailblazer of sorts, first as one of the first handful of African-Americans to attend Girard Junior High through Freedom of Choice, then becoming one of the first two African Americans to attend Dothan High School.

While at Dothan, he joined the football team, coached by Charlie McCall. He became the first African-American to play sports at D-High. He played football for three years, basketball for two years and also participated in track and field meets.

While it was a rough time in society in the Civil Rights period, Griffin said a group of players stood behind him, helping make his football days a little easier.

“I had a good team and I gained some good friends,” Griffin said, rattling off the names of Bill Coker, Ray Hutto and Randy Hicks among others. “The message to the rest of the team was this guy has come to play football and if you have a problem with it, go to the corner.”

While there was some tension during those days, Griffin said he was just interested in playing sports. He also credited guidance from his grandmother for helping him.

“I just wanted to be the best I could possibly be,” Griffin said.

“If I didn’t have a Christian grandmother, it probably would have been a different story.”

He said being a part of the football team was a time of enjoyment for him.

“I was happy to be around the team,” Griffin said.

Griffin admitted his time at Dothan High from 1966-69 during that era was difficult, but was something that made him stronger, even now.

“It was tough, but it was what I needed,” Griffin said. “It was like medicine that was good for me. It taught me to grow up a lot.”

After high school, he attended Albany State College in Georgia and “proudly” earned a degree in business administration. Upon finishing his degree, he obtained a job in Detroit, Mich., with the National Bank of Detroit.

Two-and-a half years later, Griffin’s life path would change – one that eventually led to his coaching and teaching career.

His ailing mom called him, wanting him to come home to Dothan to help her as she dealt with her health issues.

As he returned, he had a job offer from Sony Electronics and appeared to be headed in that direction when officials with Dothan City Schools offered a role at Lake Street Elementary School on Tuskegee Street near the Andrew Belle Rec Center. His wife was already a teacher and they felt it would be more convenient to be together if he went into teaching.

Shortly later, he landed a job with Girard and also as an assistant coach at Dothan High under Phillip Creel.

Two years later, Northview opened up and Harry Wayne Parrish, who he coached with at Dothan and became the Northview head coach, offered a defensive coaching role with the Cougar program.

Griffin admitted the thought of coaching at a new school appealed to him.

“I was excited about a new school. We had a lot of those young coaches and I felt maybe we could make a difference,” Griffin said. “It was a great thrill to be a part of it.”

While he is noted for his coaching tenure, he was also known for helping kids in the classroom. Even there, he tried to have an impact on kids, always wearing a business suit.

“I did so because I wanted kids to have a role model – I don’t call myself a role model – but I wanted them to have a role model for them to look at,” said Griffin, noting he felt how you dress was important.

He would stay at Northview for 33 years. When he retired, he was the lone remaining teacher left from the initial staff when the doors opened.

It all wouldn’t have happened, though, if not for the call from his mom, which might as well as have been a call from God, feels Griffin.

“It was all the best it turned out. It was all in God’s plan when she made that call because I never would have been here. It has been a great time here doing all I have with helping kids.

“I am glad that my life past this way doing something that I never dreamed that I would do. I thought I would be arguing before the Supreme Court.”

Though retired from teaching and coaching, Griffin still is helping and leading others today through what he described as “A Greater Mission.”

“I am still coaching as a pastor/preacher,” Griffin said of his ministry, a role he has held for more than 40 years.