Gosha leads Enterprise girls past Dothan to win area championship

After a slow-paced and turnover-plagued first half that finished with Enterprise up 15-13, Gosha and the Wildcats dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 18-5 to take a commanding 33-18 lead.

Gosha scored 12 points in the quarter, sparked by two putbacks and two other baskets down low off entry passes inside, and earned six rebounds in the period. She also converted 4-of-6 at the foul line in the eight-minute session.

Gosha would add seven more points and four rebounds in the final quarter.

“Gosha has been stepping up for the last three-four weeks,” Scott said. “She has been an absolute beast, a monster, on the inside and dominating every team we have played (lately). I expected no less from her today.”

Dothan’s Benjamin felt Gosha was simply the difference in deciding the game.

“Honestly, we couldn’t stop No. 30,” Benjamin said, referring to Gosha’s jersey number. “That was the bottom line – we couldn’t stop her. She scored almost at will and she cleaned up the glass. She rose up and did what she was supposed to do.”