Goshen running back Jamauri McClure had an all-state junior season on the football field for the Eagles last fall.

But it wasn’t until success in another sport that recruiting from college coaches began to heat up.

“To be honest, I sent a lot of emails and highlight tapes to over 50 colleges in D-I, Division II and Division 1-AA and didn’t hear anything back because he only has one year of high school football,” Goshen head coach Don Moore said. “He ran a 10.78 (in the 100-meter dash) in track and posted it on Twitter and it (the recruiting) took off.

“That (10.78 time) is what got them intrigued.”

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound rising senior announced on Twitter this past weekend that he plans to play college ball at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. He chose the Jaguar program over interest from Cincinnati, Jacksonville State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Troy, Tulane, UAB and Western Michigan.

“I wanted to be outside of Troy, but not too far away,” said McClure, who lives 15 minutes from the Troy campus. “I like the area of Mobile where the school is. Both me and my mom noticed that South Alabama has got a study session like the high school where I can stay focused on my studies when I go to school there and I can get help when I need it. I also liked the coaches and I was around the team and I really liked the team.”

McClure has visited the South Alabama campus three times, participating in summer camps last year and this year as well visiting during the school year to meet the coaches and teams. He also participated at camps at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tulane, Florida State, UAB and Troy during the last two summers.

McClure has played only one season of high school football – part of the reason his recruiting wasn’t too heavy early on.

“His freshman year was COVID and he went virtual (in school) and he didn’t play at all,” Moore said. “His grades slipped. He passed, but he didn’t pass with enough and missed his sophomore season.”

While he didn’t play on Friday nights as a sophomore, he was still part of the Eagle football program, something that impressed Moore.

“He practiced every single day and he knew he wasn’t going to play in a game the entire year,” Moore said.

McClure’s grades have risen since returning to classes on the Goshen campus.

“Since we have been back on campus, he has been all A’s and B’s,” Moore said. “He just had that hiccup that cost him his sophomore year.”

Though he has played just one year of football for the Eagles, that season last fall was a special one as he earned second-team all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after amassing 1,557 combined rushing and receiving yards with 22 touchdowns.

McClure racked up 1,203 yards rushing, averaging 120.3 yards a game and 9.9 yards per carry, with 14 touchdowns and also caught 12 passes for 354 yards (29.5 yards a catch) with eight touchdowns. He helped Goshen finish 6-4 on the season.

“He is a phenomenal athlete for one thing,” Moore said. “His skill set is very unique as he can do a lot of different things. He has really good hands and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Everybody knows about his speed and his size – he is 5-foot-10, 190-195, and he is powerful. He runs hard and he doesn’t mind running people over.”

McClure said he is combination of speed and power.

“I think mostly my speed and my ability to break tackles (are the biggest strengths),” McClure said.

In addition to playing running back, McClure played strong safety last fall for Goshen and was in on 35 tackles and had three interceptions.

Though he plays on both sides of the ball, McClure said colleges are looking him at running back.

“They like how I run routes and how I am an overall running back,” McClure said.

Moore said the Goshen standout might have another banner year as a senior.

“He grew about an inch and a half, two inches and gained 20 pounds of muscle (since last summer),” Moore said.

A three-sport star, McClure was also a standout this past year for Goshen in basketball and in track and field. He was the Dothan Eagle Male Track/Field Athlete of the Year for his success in that sport.

Equally important to Moore is the type of person McClure is off the field.

“I think one of the best things about him is his character,” Moore said. “I think that is what separates him from everybody else because his character is so high and he is so humble. He seems so mature as a high school player who understands what is being asked of him not only here, but in the recruiting process as well. He has handled it all extremely well up to this point.”