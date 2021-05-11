HA and Elba win state golf titles; Wiregrass trio win individual crowns

Houston Academy won the Class 3A golf title for a third straight time and Elba won the Class 1A-2A crown for the first time in school history in the rain-shortened AHSAA State Golf Championships in Mobile.
A trio of Wiregrass players also won individual titles – Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott in Class 5A, Houston Academy’s Jake McDonald in Class 3A and Elba’s John Martin Wilson in Class 1A-2A.
No rounds were completed on Tuesday due to the rain in the area, thus the scores from Monday’s opening 18-hole rounds stood as the final tallies.
Enterprise finished second in Class 7A and the Wildcats’ Jon Ed Steed finished second individually.
In girls competition, Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson placed second in the Class 1A-3A tournament with a 75, three strokes behind 1A/3A champ Ellie Curran of Brindlee Mountain. She qualified as an individual after Providence Christian didn’t advance to the state tournament as a team.
Houston Academy won the 3A title with a team total of 300, beating Bayside Academy by three strokes. McDonald led the way with a 1-over par 72, while teammates Matthew Streitman and Mason Crowder, along with Bayside Academy’s Will Middleton, were two strokes behind at 74.
Elba had a team score of 313 to win by seven strokes over Brantley. Wilson scored a 1-under 70 to lead the Tigers and was six strokes better than Brantley’s Tucker Kilcrease, who finished second individually.
Enterprise was only two strokes behind Class 7A winner Vestavia Hills, which carded a 296. Steed led the Wildcats with a 70, two strokes behind 7A winner William Streit of Auburn.
Scott winning the Class 5A individual crown after shooting a 4-under 67 concluded an unbeaten high school season for the Troy University signee. Rehobeth was also making its first appearance in the state tournament as a team. The Rebels finished third at 350, well behind 5A champion Guntersville (294) and second place UMS-Wright (303).
“I’m just glad to have the team with me and to win it just feels really good,” Scott said of the individual top finish. “It was awesome having them going through all three stages (sectional, sub-state, state). They were super supportive also.
“I wanted to win this one so I could go undefeated all season. It was around 13, 14 or 15 (tournaments) and I won them all.”
Scott said a strong short game was the key to his score, which was one shot better than Paul Bruce of Guntersville.
“I was 7 for 7 on up and down saves, so I didn’t make any mistakes out on the greens,” Scott said. “That’s really what kept me in it. I made a couple of really good putts. I had five birdies and one bogey.”
Houston Academy also won state titles in 2018 and 2019. No state champions were crowned last spring due to COVID-19 causing a shutdown of the season.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Houston Academy coach Kevin Klein said. “I’ve watched these kids grow up since they were 8 or 9 years old and it’s very rewarding to me.”
A late surge by the Raiders on Monday ultimately made the difference.
“As a team yesterday, we were playing pretty well until No. 8,” Klein said. “We had a little bit of a lead and we just had a disaster on No. 8. We played it like 6-over par and we lost our lead.
“We were down by 7 with four holes to go and we played the last four holes 4-under par as a team to take a three-shot lead going into today, so that won the tournament.”
Also for HA, Luke Thornton had an 82 and Mac Edge had an 84. The top four scores for each of the nine-hole rounds on Monday went towards the team total.
Like the team, McDonald finished strong.
“He birdied three of his last four holes,” Klein said. “He had just made triple-bogey on No. 8 and it never fazed him. He bounced back and birdied three of the last four to win.”
It capped off a banner senior year for McDonald.
“He actually started the year playing as our three man on our roster and he came to me and asked, ‘Coach, what do I have to do to play higher up on the list?’” Klein said. “I said, ‘I want you to go out there and compete and play better.’
“It so happens that’s when Matthew (Streitman) got hurt, and he was out for about a month and Jake played outstanding. He got more confidence in himself and got better and better.”
Streitman, a UAB signee, joined McDonald as the only seniors on the team.
“They both came in together and just grew up with me,” Klein said. “They played junior league together, with this team together, Future Masters together – just a great group of kids.”
McDonald was much more satisfied with the team title than the individual glory.
“This team has meant so much to me,” McDonald said. “We’ve spent so much time together and we are so close. It just feels great to be the team captain this year with Matthew and bring home another one (title).
“I couldn’t ask for a better year. I’m very thrilled at how it went and I’m looking forward to the summer. The individual win got me into the state amateur tournament, so I’m very excited to be able to play in that, too.”
Elba had finished as a state runner-up three times in the early 2000s before winning its first title, led by the 1-under 70 from Wilson.
Head coach Mark Wicker said the team had been preparing for this opportunity since last year.
“We played for this opportunity all year long, because we actually played better last year than this season,” Wicker said. “The score we shot as a team (on Monday) was around the scores we were shooting last year when COVID set in.
“Last year John Martin (Wilson) was a junior and the rest of the boys were sophomores and we had a goal to make it to state and see what happens. After COVID took away the season, we had an agenda to try and make it to state.”
Following Wilson in scoring for Elba was Peyton McCart with an 80, Collin Sauls at 81 and Paxton Wise at 82 in accounting for the low four scores on the team. Carson Wise carded a 95.
“We tried to do the best we could on each nine, because we didn’t know how many nines we would get in,” Wicker noted of the weather conditions. “We had a bit of a bumpy start on the front nine, but all of our players, especially the four counting scores, did better on the back nine.
“We had a goal of shooting 320 or better, and we knew 320 was going to be an average score of 80. My No. 1 shot 70, which bought us some strokes. My No. 5 shot 82, which bought us some strokes. And my No. 2 shot 80 and my No. 3 shot 81. It was about par for what we wanted.”
Wilson, a senior, had four birdies on the back nine in scoring the 1-under to finish six strokes ahead of Brantley’s Kilcrease.
“On the front nine the nerves were obviously a little high,” Wilson said. “Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley, another one of my friends, was playing phenomenal, and I was just doing my best to hang with him to put myself in the best position and my team in the best position.
“The back nine I had a couple of good shots here and there and rolled in a couple of putts and the next thing you know you turn in a score like that. It just kind of happened.”
Wilson said winning as a team was more special than the individual accomplishment.
“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “I think we were really excited going into last year, and when that season got cancelled, it was kind of a gut shot, but we knew what we had coming into the season.
“I couldn’t be prouder for all of these guys playing with me. This individual championship is a great feeling, but really the main goal was winning it as a team with some guys I’ve known my entire life. There’s no better feeling.”