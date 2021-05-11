HA and Elba win state golf titles; Wiregrass trio win individual crowns

“We played for this opportunity all year long, because we actually played better last year than this season,” Wicker said. “The score we shot as a team (on Monday) was around the scores we were shooting last year when COVID set in.

“Last year John Martin (Wilson) was a junior and the rest of the boys were sophomores and we had a goal to make it to state and see what happens. After COVID took away the season, we had an agenda to try and make it to state.”

Following Wilson in scoring for Elba was Peyton McCart with an 80, Collin Sauls at 81 and Paxton Wise at 82 in accounting for the low four scores on the team. Carson Wise carded a 95.

“We tried to do the best we could on each nine, because we didn’t know how many nines we would get in,” Wicker noted of the weather conditions. “We had a bit of a bumpy start on the front nine, but all of our players, especially the four counting scores, did better on the back nine.

“We had a goal of shooting 320 or better, and we knew 320 was going to be an average score of 80. My No. 1 shot 70, which bought us some strokes. My No. 5 shot 82, which bought us some strokes. And my No. 2 shot 80 and my No. 3 shot 81. It was about par for what we wanted.”