HA baseball player Braydon Harvin signs with ABAC

This past season with Houston Academy, Harvin earned a 7-1 record in 11 pitching appearances with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings. Limited by a hamstring injury, he appeared in just 17 games on offense and finished with a .459 batting average and .585 on-base percentage with 13 runs batted in and 13 runs scored. He helped HA to a 21-11 record and to the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 postseason honors as well as second-team all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, mostly because of his strong pitching.

“He is the type of guy you want on your team,” Kirkland said. “He wants the ball every day. He wants to get up against the next team. He is ready as soon as he gets through with that game to get to the next game.”

Kirkland said Harvin doesn’t wow you with his pitching speed, but is an effective on the mound behind a mixture of pitches.

“He believes in himself and he has good pitches,” Kirkland said. “He is not overpowering, but he has good location. He has what we call a good slider. It is not a hard breaker, but a slider. His change-up is really good to go along with it and it makes his fastball look a little quicker. He has good control.”