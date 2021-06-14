HA baseball player Braydon Harvin signs with ABAC

Houston Academy baseball coach Tony Kirkland feels like Braydon Harvin will be a successful pitcher on the collegiate level.
“I believe he will do well at the next level because he competes hard every day,” Kirkland said. “There is no doubt what you will get out of him when you put him out there on the mound.”
Harvin will get the opportunity to showcase his abilities in college after recently signing with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a junior college program in Tifton, Ga.
“I am blessed,” Harvin said of signing. “I am happy I am playing two more years. I really like it.”
Harvin recently visited the ABAC campus and enjoyed the visit to the Golden Stallion program. He plans to major in forestry, one of the factors in his decision to attend the south Georgia school.
“I liked their campus and their (baseball) program,” Harvin said. “They are an agricultural school and that is something I want to do later in life.”
Harvin’s older brother, Tristan, a former Houston Academy standout, is currently playing with Birmingham-Southern, but the younger Harvin wanted to make his own path.
“I thought about it for a little bit,” Harvin said of playing with his brother at Birmingham-Southern. “I ended up not really wanting to play over there. I wanted to find somewhere different and start something new.”
This past season with Houston Academy, Harvin earned a 7-1 record in 11 pitching appearances with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings. Limited by a hamstring injury, he appeared in just 17 games on offense and finished with a .459 batting average and .585 on-base percentage with 13 runs batted in and 13 runs scored. He helped HA to a 21-11 record and to the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
He earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 postseason honors as well as second-team all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, mostly because of his strong pitching.
“He is the type of guy you want on your team,” Kirkland said. “He wants the ball every day. He wants to get up against the next team. He is ready as soon as he gets through with that game to get to the next game.”
Kirkland said Harvin doesn’t wow you with his pitching speed, but is an effective on the mound behind a mixture of pitches.
“He believes in himself and he has good pitches,” Kirkland said. “He is not overpowering, but he has good location. He has what we call a good slider. It is not a hard breaker, but a slider. His change-up is really good to go along with it and it makes his fastball look a little quicker. He has good control.”
Good enough control, in fact, that he walked only nine batters in 46 2/3 innings for the Raiders this past season.
The recent Raider graduate said he mainly throws a two-seam fastball, slider and change-up, but does not throw a curve ball.
“Control the game,” Harvin said when asked of his pitching strength. “I make hitters think about what I am going to throw and just throwing them off balance.”
This past season was close as Harvin got to a full season with the Raiders. Two years ago as a sophomore, he broke his hand early in the season and last year’s season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though he was hampered some by the hamstring injury this past season, he pitched most of his turns in the rotation.
“I felt good about it,” Harvin said of his senior year performance. “I just got on the mound and competed. Had fun playing.”
The ABAC signee now hopes to compete for a starting pitching role next year for the Golden Stallions.
If Kirkland’s feeling is correct, Harvin will be successful in that competition.