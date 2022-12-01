HA baseball player J.T. Pitchford signs with Enterprise State

J.T. Pitchford says putting down the basketball and concentrating solely on baseball was “a game changer” in his athletic endeavors.

Signing at scholarship to attend Enterprise State Community College on Thursday afternoon in front of family and friends at Houston Academy solidifies the decision.

“It was in 10th grade,” Pitchford said of stepping away from basketball. “Me and my parents sat down and we thought that this would be the best thing for me – working out and throwing all the time.

“It’s really paid off. I’ve seen huge growths from me as an athlete just predominantly focusing on baseball.”

Pitchford had a 6-1 record as a pitcher a season ago and .371 batting average for the Raiders. Though he’s expected to mainly be a pitcher on the next level, he’ll be given a look as a position player as well when he arrives at ESCC next year.

“We’re big fans of the two-way guys and I believe he has a chance to do both,” Enterprise State coach Bubba Frichter said. “He’s a competitive player and we’re excited about him.

“He’s got a good frame to work with. Obviously he’s going to fill out some. We look for him to be a guy that comes in and competes every day and continues to the tradition with our culture of a competitive program.”

Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland has watched Pitchford steadily progress in his program.

“He has really developed and even gotten bigger this year,” Kirkland said. “We’re expecting big things out of him this year. He has seemed to have a little better mentality about him and I think he’ll lead our squad this year.”

Besides pitching, Pitchford got plenty of game time as a third baseman last year. Kirkland knows Pitchford’s versatility is valuable when he’s not on the mound.

“I played him at third most of the time,” Kirkland said. “He can play shortstop; he probably will play some short this year. He can play second and he can play first.

“And look, if I had to put him in the outfield, he could probably play that, too. He’s just a versatile athlete.”

HA assistant coach A.J. Howard raves about qualities in addition to baseball when speaking on Pitchford.

“You can talk about J.T. the baseball player, but when I got on the phone with coach Frichter talking about J.T. the leader, the kid – that’s what sticks out to me,” Howard said. “He loves to work hard, he loves his team, he loves his family and I know like T.K. (Kirkland) we’ve loved every second of coaching him.

“I’ve seen J.T. grow up and he’s exactly who I thought he would be because I know what kind of family he comes from and he’s got the world ahead of him.

“I’m excited about seeing what he’s going to do this spring for us. We’re going to count on him on the mound and at the plate. We talk about the bulldog attitude all the time on the mound. All heck can be breaking loose out there and you have to keep your composure and compete. He leads by example with that.”

Pitchford is excited about what he saw during his recruitment to ESCC.

“I visited and they have a lot of renovations going on with the field,” Pitchford said. “I looked at some of the sketches they have for the field and I really liked that. I know a couple of the guys up there and I really like coach Frichter, so it just felt good to me.”

“I feel like what they’ve got going on there is very good; one of the best JUCOs around here.

“I think it’s what works best for me. It’s close to home. I’m really excited to be able to get up there and get after it.”

Pitchford also felt at ease with Frichter.

“I liked how personal he was with me and how I could relate to him,” Pitchford said. “We talked about deer hunting and fishing, and stuff like that. That was what fit me well. I felt like I needed a coach I could go to that was reliable and I could talk to about certain things that he could understand.”

Pitchford believes command of his pitches is one of his biggest strengths. He’s been working to increase his velocity.

“It’s gotten better and better over the years,” Pitchford said. “That’s the main thing I’m working on right now is getting bigger and stronger and trying to get up that college level where I need to be.”

Being able to officially sign on Thursday was extremely meaningful for Pitchford in more ways than one.

“It’s so special to me because I’ve worked so hard to get here,” Pitchford said. “To see everybody that I love here all together … it’s very special. I’m just real thankful for this opportunity and glad he (Frichter) gave me an opportunity to play.”

While excited about his future at Enterprise, Pitchford wants to accomplish much more for the Raiders this spring during his senior season.

“Oh man, we’re ready,” Pitchford said. “We’ve been working hard and are just ready to get after it. We want to make the playoffs and win the area and win the state. We’re going to do what we can to do that.”