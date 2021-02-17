 Skip to main content
HA baseball team powers past Slocomb
Houston Academy scored seven runs in the first and second innings and held Slocomb hitless in winning 18-0 in the five-inning baseball game on Wednesday.

Braydon Harvin pitched three innings without allowing a hit with five strikeouts and J.T. Pitchford held Slocomb hitless the final two innigs and struck out four.

Harvin also doubled at the plate and drove in four runs. Sheldon Ott, Chapman Andrews, Jack Waller and Walker Elliott each had two RBIs.

Tucker Jackson had two hits and an RBI and Sawyer Jones walked with the bases loaded for an RBI. Max Burgreen had a double. Hughes Dean, Dalton Mathis and Will Wells each had a hit.

