HA bowling teams defeat Pike Road
Makenna Long delivered, delivered and delivered for G.W. Long’s state runner-up volleyball team.
Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown has resigned four games into his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Ashford girls and boys basketball teams defeated Houston Academy Saturday afternoon in high school action at the Ashford campus.
OZARK – Host-school Carroll defeated Daleville 47-44 on Tuesday in the Round Robin Invitational at the Ozark Civic Center.
Eufaula overcame an eight-point deficit with three minutes left to rally past Enterprise for a 64-58 win Wednesday in the final day of the 202…
OZARK – Jordan Killings delivered in the clutch for the Carroll Eagles Monday night – twice.
The Dothan Lady Wolves fell to Class 3A top-ranked Montgomery Academy 48-45 Monday afternoon in Elba’s Pea River Christmas Classic.
Illinois was a late school in the recruitment of Enterprise senior standout Josh McCray.
Three Carroll players scored 16 points each, leading the Eagles to a 60-48 victory over Houston Academy Saturday in the opening day of the 202…