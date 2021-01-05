 Skip to main content
HA bowling teams defeat Pike Road
The Houston Academy girls and boys bowling teams defeated Pike Road on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders won 153 to 140 as Kaelyn Tolley rolled a 153 to lead the way, followed by Marley Conner with a 140.

In the boys match, the Raiders won 1,021 to 741 as Cooper Andrews had a 164 and Kinion Folwer a 129.

