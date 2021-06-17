HA duo McDonald, Streitman set for last hurrah at Future Masters

“Every time college coaches used to come watch me I felt like I played better because of the need to impress them. There is part of that I miss. It’s a little bit of an adrenaline rush to have those guys out there and that’s exciting, but it does put my mind at ease now that I can just worry about winning and not worry about impressing anyone.”

McDonald said playing in the tournament on his home course of the Dothan Country Club has its benefits.

“The local advantage – there is something there and it is helpful – but at the end of the day you have to get the ball in the hole,” McDonald said. “I mean, no matter how well you know the course, it’s still probably going to come down to the best ball striker and who can make the most putts.”

Streitman enjoys the local support the Dothan golfers get during the tourney.

“It’s a lot of fun for me for people that normally don’t get to see me play golf to come out here and watch me a little bit,” Streitman said. “A lot of them will come out here next week who don’t even know anything about golf just to support me, and that really means a lot.