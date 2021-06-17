HA duo McDonald, Streitman set for last hurrah at Future Masters

The two golfers have been part of three state championship teams at Houston Academy and have earned individual tournament titles over the years.
Now, what Jake McDonald and Matthew Streitman would love to add to their accomplishments is a championship in the Press Thornton Future Masters. It will be their last hurrah when they tee it up for the first of three rounds in the 15-18 age division next Thursday.
Both began playing in the prestigious junior tournament at a young age – Streitman was 9 and McDonald 12 – and the event helped propel both to standout junior golf careers.
“I shot an 84 for the combined two nines,” Streitman reminisced of his first Future Masters. “That was my first time breaking 90.”
He got a peek at the tournament the previous year.
“Like, I wanted to play that year when I was 8, but I just wasn’t good enough,” Streitman said. “I came out here with my dad to watch and kind of had a good sense of what to expect the next year.
“I mean, 9 and 10-year-old years were both kind of learning experiences, but then after that is when it gets more serious and you bring a cut into the tournament. It definitely kick started my career all the way into recruiting.”
McDonald, a lifelong Dothan resident, began playing competitive golf a little later than Streitman.
“When I was 11, I think I wanted to play but probably wasn’t ready,” McDonald said. “When I was 12 it was my first year. This is my seventh tournament and I didn’t make the cut until my fifth one.”
All along, McDonald kept getting better.
“Going back and looking at my scores, every year I improved from where I started when I was 12 years old,” McDonald said. “It’s kind of fun looking back at my past Future Masters and seeing my progress through the years.
“Every time that friends (around state) ask me about where I play and I say the Dothan Country Club, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, the biggest tournament in the Southeast is in your backyard,’ which is an honor and a lot of times I take for granted.
“I don’t know without the Future Masters and it being so close to home that I would have had nearly the amount of success and interest in golf throughout my life.”
McDonald recently completed his most successful year as a junior golfer, topped by an individual championship in the Class 3A state tournament, which was won by Houston Academy.
“Honestly in the Future Masters last summer everything started to click,” McDonald said. “I started taking lessons with Tolver Dozier at Troy and he’s really transformed my swing and game. A lot of the credit I owe to him for how well I played during the high school season.
“Besides the swing part, when I decided I wasn’t going to play college golf and I really didn’t have anybody to prove anything too but myself, it kind of relaxed me too. That might have been the reason why I’ve had a lot better scores recently.”
Streitman has signed a scholarship to continue his golf and academic career at UAB. He notes the experience of playing in the Future Masters has helped him get prepared for the next level.
“Last year, I think every single kid I played with the third day was going to play Division I golf,” Streitman said. “I know one of them was going to Louisville and another was going to play for the University of Florida.
“Next year on the college circuit, I’m sure I’ll be playing with a lot of guys that I’ve played with here before. It’s kind of cool to get introduced to a tournament that has Division I level (of players), because I’ll see a lot of those guys the next four years.”
Already having a scholarship in hand does take away some of the pressure for Streitman, though he’s never been nervous about being followed by college coaches.
“Really, as far as the pressure goes, just the pressure I put on myself to compete in this tournament because it means so much to me is kind of more than a college coach has ever put on me,” Streitman said.
“Every time college coaches used to come watch me I felt like I played better because of the need to impress them. There is part of that I miss. It’s a little bit of an adrenaline rush to have those guys out there and that’s exciting, but it does put my mind at ease now that I can just worry about winning and not worry about impressing anyone.”
McDonald said playing in the tournament on his home course of the Dothan Country Club has its benefits.
“The local advantage – there is something there and it is helpful – but at the end of the day you have to get the ball in the hole,” McDonald said. “I mean, no matter how well you know the course, it’s still probably going to come down to the best ball striker and who can make the most putts.”
Streitman enjoys the local support the Dothan golfers get during the tourney.
“It’s a lot of fun for me for people that normally don’t get to see me play golf to come out here and watch me a little bit,” Streitman said. “A lot of them will come out here next week who don’t even know anything about golf just to support me, and that really means a lot.
“When I was younger, it used to make me nervous to have that many people watching me, but at this point going to play college golf, if I can’t handle about 15 or 20 people watching me, then it’s probably not the right place for me. I kind of thrive on that. It’s fun to try and impress everyone.”
Both players believe the golf talent in Dothan in recent years has pushed them to better their games. Dothan natives Hal Dove (Auburn), Thomas Ponder (Alabama) and Dax Holland-Weed (Troy) are currently playing on the college level. Dothan’s Brantley Scott, who won the Class 5A individual title this spring and went through the high school season unbeaten, is bound for Troy next fall.
“It’s been good to come out here over the years and know that almost daily you’re going to have someone to compete against,” Streitman said. “I know the last year since Thomas Ponder and Hal Dove have been gone, I’ve played a lot more with Brantley Scott, since he’s been playing out here.
“We can play for nothing at all except our pride and it’s still very competitive and like a tournament round. It’s definitely helped my development as a player because it’s not just coming out here and beating balls by myself every day. I know I have someone to call if I want a good match.”
McDonald said much the same.
“It’s incredible having the amount of talent just in Dothan that we can constantly compete against each other just playing for fun or playing for a candy bar,” McDonald said. “We always can push each other. The Future Masters kind of fuels the fire, and we can all compete against each other and it only makes each other better.”
A year ago, both Streitman and McDonald had solid performances in the tournament. Streitman had rounds of 69-70-72 for a 211 total, while McDonald had rounds of 74-67-72 to finish at 213.
McDonald knows this final tournament may become emotional at times.
“I’m going to try and not worry about it until it actually comes down to my final round,” McDonald said. “I don’t know if I’ll show it, but I’ll definitely be emotional about it because this tournament means the world to me. I know in the future I’m going to do my best to be involved in this tournament any way I can.”
Streitman wants to stay involved as well and is appreciative of what the tournament has meant to him over the years.
“Even though it’s my last event here, I still have goals I want to accomplish this summer, so I’m trying to treat it like any other event,” Streitman said. “But it’s been a pleasure playing this tournament for so long. It’s meant a lot for my development and my growth as a player.”