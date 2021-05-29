HA duo take top honors as Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys soccer selections announced

“It came out again during soccer season. I just slipped and broke my fall, and it just game out.”

Morales wore a protective sleeve initially on the injured arm, which caused him to be a bit less aggressive on the field.

“There were a few games I had to wear a sleeve and I hated it,” Morales said. “I just took the sleeve off and I felt stronger.

“With the sleeve on, I did not want to make runs. I wanted to try to score combining with my teammates up closer to the goal because it was just a lot harder to run with it on.”

Morales found it hard to explain how he scored multiple goals during so many games this season, such as the night against New Brockton.

“Honestly, that game I didn’t even start at striker,” Morales said of the 12-goal game. “Probably 15 minutes into the game, coach moved me over there and then goals just started coming, and coming.”

Stjernstrom said Morales was a complete player.