HA duo take top honors as Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys soccer selections announced

The stats Ethan Morales put up were mind-boggling and Magnus Stjernstrom was there for guidance as the two took Dothan Eagle Super 12 top honors this season for boys soccer.
Moralas has been named Player of the Year after scoring 59 goals, which ranks eighth in AHSAA history, and Stjernstrom is Coach of the Year after leading Houston Academy to a 15-3-0 record.
“He was hungry for it,” Stjernstrom said of the big year for Morales. “That’s the number one thing. If you’re hungry for it, you can make it happen.
“I just kept telling him to believe in yourself and keep working hard – doing what you’re doing. Don’t change a thing; just keep doing it.”
And Morales did.
The senior striker scored a state-record 12 goals in a game against New Brockton and on three different occasions had seven-goal games.
He accomplished the feats despite playing the soccer season with a shoulder injury, which required surgery following the season.
“This happened in December,” Morales said of a separated shoulder which occurred while he was playing for the HA basketball team. “We were playing G.W. Long and like a month later I was doing rehab and it came out again. It had only torn partially, but it tore completely in the rehab.
“It came out again during soccer season. I just slipped and broke my fall, and it just game out.”
Morales wore a protective sleeve initially on the injured arm, which caused him to be a bit less aggressive on the field.
“There were a few games I had to wear a sleeve and I hated it,” Morales said. “I just took the sleeve off and I felt stronger.
“With the sleeve on, I did not want to make runs. I wanted to try to score combining with my teammates up closer to the goal because it was just a lot harder to run with it on.”
Morales found it hard to explain how he scored multiple goals during so many games this season, such as the night against New Brockton.
“Honestly, that game I didn’t even start at striker,” Morales said of the 12-goal game. “Probably 15 minutes into the game, coach moved me over there and then goals just started coming, and coming.”
Stjernstrom said Morales was a complete player.
“Once he gets into a rhythm, it’s hard to knock him off of that,” Stjernstrom said. “He had a couple of games where he struggled a little bit, but he still played well – he still had some assists and contributed in other ways. He was just at the right time at the right place most of the season.”
Besides the 59 goals, Morales also contributed 10 assists.
“Obviously it felt really good, but this award is really all of them (teammates),” Morales said. “I had the easiest job in the world, honestly, just finishing the chances I got from my teammates. They made my job so easy.”
Stjernstrom was in his fifth year coaching both the Houston Academy boys and girls soccer teams, but has been involved as a coach in the sport for 12 years. Besides leading the Raiders, Stjernstrom coached on the club team level.
“I started coaching the little ones – U9 and U10 and worked my way up,” Stjernstrom said. “I’ve coached every age group, including micro soccer – all the way from three to 18 and now the high school.”
The HA boys scored 103 goals this season and allowed 21 en route to a first-round playoff appearance.
“This year talent was certainly important, but they worked really well together,” Stjernstrom said. “As a coach, my job is to figure out who plays where and who does what, and we got it set pretty early.
“It’s a special group. They like each other and they play for each other, and that’s what is important.”
The coach believes preparing hard on the practice field is the key to success.
“We work hard at training and the fundamental stuff with the things we want to accomplish,” Stjernstrom said. “I try not to coach too much from the sidelines. We need to prepare them before the games, and during the games have minimal coaching.
“There are always things you have to change in the game depending on how the game is going. Training is fun, but the games are what we all live for.”
Stjernstrom says it can be challenging coaching both the boys and girls teams.
“It can be very stressful because of long days with two teams in a row, but I’ve learned to juggle it,” he said. “Sometimes you feel like you don’t give one team enough and you give the other team more of your time, or effort, but in general I switch off and on – going from one to the next. I’ve learned to do it.”
SUPER 12 BOYS SELECTIONS
Ethan Morales, Houston Academy
Player of the Year
Senior striker
In 18 games, Morales scored a remarkable 59 goals – more than half of what the Raiders scored as a team (103) – and added 10 assists.
Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy
Sophomore center back
Renshaw scored seven goals, contributed 20 assists and had 116 takeaways in helping the Raiders to a 15-3-0 record.
Jacob King, Headland
Senior midfielder
A college signee with Huntingdon College of Montgomery, King scored 13 goals and added 22 assists as the team captain.
Blake Johnson, Carroll
Senior forward
Johnson scored 24 goals and contributed 12 assists in splitting time between offense and defense. Named the team’s MVP.
Brayden Gilbert, Carroll
Junior midfielder
The team leader in assists with 25, Gilbert also contributed 19 goals as the anchor of the Eagles’ offense.
Jeremiah Cook, Charles Henderson
Senior goalkeeper
As the leader of the Trojans’ defense, Cook made 278 saves as a senior and compiled 591 saves over his three-year career.
Matt Sheahan, Enterprise
Senior defender
A team captain, Sheahan had 128 defensive clearances in 16 games, while adding two goals and two assists. He signed with the University of Montevallo.
Jaden Polidore, Enterprise
Senior forward
One of the most explosive scorers in the area, Polidore connected on 13 goals in 16 games in helping the team to the area championship.
Luke Fripp, Providence Christian
Sophomore midfielder
The talented player scored 21 goals and contributed 19 assists for the Eagles.
Alan Flores, Dothan
Senior midfielder
A team captain, Flores scored nine goals and also contributed three assists as a steady player for the Wolves.
Julian Whaley, Dothan
Senior defender
Considered one of the top defensive players in the Wiregrass, Whaley also contributed two assists for the Wolves.
Keonce Ford, Eufaula