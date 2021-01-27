HA girls bowling team plans to stay focused, but have fun at state championships

Focused, but relaxed.

That is the approach members of the Houston Academy girls bowling team said they plan to take for Thursday’s AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Bowling Championships in Pelham.

It’s an historic meet for Houston Academy, which for the first time in its six-year history has a team (girls or boys) competing in the state championships.

“I feel like just we need to keep it easy and not over stress it,” senior Leanne Potter said. “One thing I have noticed is that the more we as a team stress about something, we tend to not do as well. I feel if we keep calm about it and have fun, have good morale as a team in general, we can do really well.”

Fellow senior Lucy Jeffcoat had a similar mindset about the meet.

“We just need to focus and take our time, but also go in there and have fun.” Jeffcoat said. “I feel like whenever we get worked up and stressed out, we usually do bad, so have fun, but still be focused at the same time.”

Both seniors are excited about the opportunity for the Raiders.

“It is just really exciting because I never thought we would do that well at regionals and get to state,” Jeffcoat said. “We have done amazing.”