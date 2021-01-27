HA girls bowling team plans to stay focused, but have fun at state championships

Focused, but relaxed.
That is the approach members of the Houston Academy girls bowling team said they plan to take for Thursday’s AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Bowling Championships in Pelham.
It’s an historic meet for Houston Academy, which for the first time in its six-year history has a team (girls or boys) competing in the state championships.
“I feel like just we need to keep it easy and not over stress it,” senior Leanne Potter said. “One thing I have noticed is that the more we as a team stress about something, we tend to not do as well. I feel if we keep calm about it and have fun, have good morale as a team in general, we can do really well.”
Fellow senior Lucy Jeffcoat had a similar mindset about the meet.
“We just need to focus and take our time, but also go in there and have fun.” Jeffcoat said. “I feel like whenever we get worked up and stressed out, we usually do bad, so have fun, but still be focused at the same time.”
Both seniors are excited about the opportunity for the Raiders.
“It is just really exciting because I never thought we would do that well at regionals and get to state,” Jeffcoat said. “We have done amazing.”
Potter added, “In years prior, we always had fun with it, but we had known going into regionals that we likely wouldn’t be able to go through, so it was exciting this year when we won the first match to be able to go to state.”
The Raiders beat John Carroll Catholic 1,059 to 887 in the quarterfinal round of last week’s South Regional Tournament to earn a state spot, which goes to the top four teams from each regional.
HA lost to UMS-Wright in the semifinals on the last bowl by just three pins, 1,052 to 1,049. The Bulldogs then lost in the finals on the last bowl to Satsuma, 1, 048-1,040.
This year’s state meet is the sixth since the AHSAA sanctioned bowling as a sport in 2015-16. It’s the first year, though, that there are two divisions instead of a single all-classification format as the AHSAA broke the championships into Class 6A-7A and 1A-5A.
The Raiders face Etowah in Thursday’s opening round of the single-elimination eight team bracket at Pelham’s Oak Mountain Lanes. The match and the other three quarterfinal contests all start at 8 a.m. The semifinals are scheduled for 9:30 with the state finals at 11 a.m.
Etowah was the North Regional Tournament runner-up, falling in the finals to Corner.
“I have checked the scores from the brackets and it looks like it is really even with all eight teams,” Houston Academy bowling coach Jody Ryan said. “It looks like any of these eight teams could win this. It looks pretty close based off scores in the regionals and scores I looked at during the regular season.”
In fact, Corner’s regional finals score of 1,166 was the best regional total of any of the final eight teams, but the Yellow Jackets also had scores of 981 and 1,032 in the other two rounds. Houston Academy had totals of 1,059 and 1,049 in its two rounds at the South Regional – both better than two of the three Corner outputs and two of Etowah’s three regional scores (987, 964 and 1,083).
Houston Academy’s quarterfinal total of 1,059 was actually tops at the South Regional for that round and second overall in that round to American Christian’s 1,065 in the north.
Kaelyn Tolley paced the Raider effort with a pair of 160 scores in the traditional part of the matches. The first 160 was best among any individual in the quarterfinal round at the South Regional, while the second 160 was third among semifinal bowlers.
In the win over John Carroll, Marley Conner followed with a 153 and Jeffcoat had a 139. In the semifinal match, Conner had a 152 and Potter a 146.
Ryan, who along with Natalie Jeffcoat coach the Raiders girls, said this year’s team is a consistent one, both in demeanor and scores.
“They have been pretty consistent,” Ryan said. “We have pretty much scored in the 900s to the 1100s throughout the year. That consistency has gotten us this far.
“They are very even-tempered. They don’t get too high. They don’t get too low. They methodical go about their business.”
Both Jeffcoat and Potter said this year’s team has had more intense practices, helping prepare the team.
“(We) focus more on how we are actually bowling instead of actually going out and having fun, which what the team was originally,” said Potter, who is her fourth year with the program. “Now we are actually working on how to improve and what we can do better.”
“We have practiced a lot more and we have been coached more seriously than last year,” added Jeffcoat, a second-year member of the team. “I think we slacked off a little last year.”
The two are among four seniors on the team. The other seniors are Victoria Osunsanya and Fatima Ghori.
Other members of the team include juniors Abby Curtiss and Conner, sophomore Tolley and freshman Ananya Reddy.
While competing at the state tournament will be new for HA, Ryan feels the Raiders have a solid chance to be successful.
“It will be the same format (as the regional), so we know what it is like going in,” Ryan said. “It will be a new (bowling) center and a new lane and we haven’t bowled there, but the format will be the same. I think the girls know the scores are pretty close, so they feel like they belong and that they have a chance.”