OZARK – Houston Academy’s girls soccer team put constant pressure on Carroll goalkeeper Ashlyn Yarbrough, but only the Caldwell sisters were able to convert the scoring opportunities into goals during a 3-0 win for the Raiders on Tuesday.

“Tonight was about the Caldwell girls and they showed their talent for sure,” HA girls coach Tom Renshaw said.

The Houston Academy boys broke open a 1-0 game with a flurry of goals in the second half – which included four by Lucius Renshaw – during a 7-1 win in the nightcap.

Both HA teams continued on a roll after a two-week break. The Raider girls are now 16-1-4, while the boys improved to 16-3-1.

In the girls game, midfielder Abby Caldwell scored a goal in the first five minutes of the match, which was the lone score of the opening half, then added another tally with 28:08 left to play from about 20 yards outs on a nice line drive into the net.

Her sister, Maci Caldwell, scored the other goal with 15:32 to play in the game when she made a nice turn and deposited a sharp shot into the goal.

“The girls were gritty tonight. We were coming off a two-week break and you never know how we’re going to perform,” coach Renshaw said. “But the girls kept it together … they kept pushing hard … and we played together. I was able to get the whole squad in, relieving the starting players with some young girls coming up, so I’m real proud of them.”

The defensive effort of the Raiders was particularly impressive as Carroll rarely got off a shot.

“Our back line has worked real hard,” Renshaw said. “They really work hard at being organized and working together. You know, to this day we’ve only lost one game. We’ve tied four, so that says a lot to our defensive squad.”

Maggie Renshaw got the shutout in goal for the Raiders with three saves. Brinley Harrell had two assists and Emily Selig had one.

While Carroll gave up the three goals, Yarbrough played magnificent in goal in making 16 saves, which included one off a penalty kick from Maci Caldwell and a nice save early in the second half off a corner kick from Sarah Anne Eldridge.

“Even though Ashlyn if vertically challenged, I wouldn’t trade her for any other goalkeeper in this area,” Carroll coach Kirke Adams said. “She has the heart of a lion and she played so well tonight. I trust her tremendously. She just plays so hard all of the time and she is the heart of this team.

“These girls will do anything for her. That’s a tough position, especially in high school with girls. Over the years I’ve learned there is a lot of pressure in that position.”

Despite the loss, Adams believes his team gained some much-needed experience with the playoffs not far off.

“We’re eying the end of the season and every game that we play that we challenge ourselves with good competition is just going to get us ready for what we want in May (playoffs),” Adams said. “That’s where we’re aiming. I’m disappointed with the result, but not the effort.

“I told them it must be the coaching, because we’re giving up some early goals in games, so we need to fix that. But the way they recovered and kept the game close was fantastic and that shows the effort and the heart that these girls have. They’re going to keep working hard and I really believe some good things are going to happen for this team."

Houston Academy boys 7, Carroll 1: It was still a tight game at 1-0 with less 26 minutes to play before the Raiders’ offense exploded with four goals over the next six minutes.

Lucius Renshaw started the flurry when he turned on a shot inside the box and boomed it past Carroll goalkeeper Joseph White to make it 2-0.

Renshaw scored again after Charlie Knowles sent a perfect pass to the front on the goal to set up an easy tally, making it 3-0. Less than a minute later, Renshaw again fired it into the net, making it 4-0 with 21:01 left.

Nate Selig then got in on the fun with a goal after a nice corner throw in by J.C. Peacock to make it 5-0 at the 20:13 mark.

Renshaw again scored off the right side with 18:45 left and Selig ended the Raiders’ scoring with a penalty kick with just under 12 minutes to play.

The only scoring of the first half came when Renshaw sent a beautiful crossing pass to Riggs Hickey, who was camped right on the doorstep of the goal and put it into the net with a nice header with 27:36 to play in the opening half.

Carroll broke into the scoring column when Nate Sasser scored on a penalty kick high into the net with 3:51 left in the game against goalkeeper Will Pitchford, who played well throughout the night.

HA boys coach Brian Jackson was happy with the effort of his team.

“I think after having a couple of weeks to recover … we’ve had a lot of injuries … I thought the guys responded really well,” Jackson said. “And once we figured out Carroll’s style of defense, our guys figured out how to play more Tic-Tac-Toe where we collaborated with each other. The thing I’m most proud about tonight is how they finished.”

Carroll got very few scoring opportunities thanks to a tenacious HA defense.

“They played really well,” Jackson said. “Owen Dawson in the back playing sweeper, Will Pitchford in the goal did a great job and the marking backs did really well. I’m real proud of our physicality and our intellect.”