HA junior high wrestlers do well

Houston Academy’s David Sack, Jonah Beaver and Sean Green all won individual weight class titles Wednesday at the Gulf Shores Scuffle Junior High Tournament, while two others also placed in the top three.
Sack won all three of his matches at the 103-weight class, earning a second-period pin over Vancleave Junior High’s Braden Carroll and a third-period pin over Daphne’s Micah Swiger before beating Houston Academy teammate John McDonald 6-3 in the championship match.
Beaver won all of his three matches at the 112-pound weight division. He pinned Vancleave’s Chase Alspaugh in the second period and North Bay Haven Junior High’s Ben Leach in the first period. Beaver won the title with a 7-5 decision over Colton Gilbert of Vancleave.
Green had four victories in the 220-pound division, including a sudden death 9-7 win in the championship match over Vancleave’s Jordan Sherrod. Green won his first two matches on first-period pins before taking a 5-0 semifinal decision over Fairhope’s Kaden Wahlert.
McDonald took second place at 103 pounds. After a first-round bye, he pinned Gulf Shores’ Hayden Cook in the second period to reach the finals before losing to Sack.
Hughes Williams placed third at 145 pounds, going 4-1 overall. He earned first-period pins in his first two matches before losing in the semifinals on a second-period pin. He bounced back to win a 9-5 decision over Daphne’s Clayton Williams and an 11-4 decision in the third-place match over Fairhope’s Trey Crosby.
Keygan Ebarb took fourth place at the 130 pounds for HA, winning two of four matches. He lost on a first period pin then took two straight wins on first-period pins before losing the third-place match on a second-period pin.
Nate Sack also completed for HA and went 0-2 at the 220-pound weight class.
The seven wrestlers helped the Houston Academy Junior High team to a sixth-place finish out of 12 teams, just one point off fifth place.
Gil finishes sixth: Houston Academy had two wrestlers compete in the varsity portion of the Gulf Shores Shuffle, including Andrew Gil, who finished in sixth place in the 152-pound weight class.
Gil, a freshman, won his first two matches off a late second-period pin over Mortimer Jordan’s Chandler Hogan and a 9-2 decision over Thompson’s Balin Daniels. However he lost in the semifinals to Daphne’s Nathanael Powers on a pin with 1:34 left in the match. Gil led 8-7 going into the final period. He then lost 9-4 to Thompson’s Gabe Binion and forfeited the fifth-place match to Gulf Shores Jacob Killough.
Jack Jones also competed for HA, going 0-2 at the 145-pound weight class.