HA junior high wrestlers do well

Houston Academy’s David Sack, Jonah Beaver and Sean Green all won individual weight class titles Wednesday at the Gulf Shores Scuffle Junior High Tournament, while two others also placed in the top three.

Sack won all three of his matches at the 103-weight class, earning a second-period pin over Vancleave Junior High’s Braden Carroll and a third-period pin over Daphne’s Micah Swiger before beating Houston Academy teammate John McDonald 6-3 in the championship match.

Beaver won all of his three matches at the 112-pound weight division. He pinned Vancleave’s Chase Alspaugh in the second period and North Bay Haven Junior High’s Ben Leach in the first period. Beaver won the title with a 7-5 decision over Colton Gilbert of Vancleave.

Green had four victories in the 220-pound division, including a sudden death 9-7 win in the championship match over Vancleave’s Jordan Sherrod. Green won his first two matches on first-period pins before taking a 5-0 semifinal decision over Fairhope’s Kaden Wahlert.

McDonald took second place at 103 pounds. After a first-round bye, he pinned Gulf Shores’ Hayden Cook in the second period to reach the finals before losing to Sack.