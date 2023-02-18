MONTGOMERY – Before the Houston Academy girls basketball team exited the winning locker room, they could be heard chanting, “1, 2, 3 Elite 8.”

Indeed, the Lady Raiders are advancing to the championship game of the Class 3A South Regional following a 41-35 victory over Mobile Christian at Garrett Coliseum on Saturday.

Houston Academy improved to 14-8 and will square off against Pike County on Tuesday in the championship game beginning at 4 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum. The Bulldogs decimated Straughn 42-14 earlier Saturday in the other semifinal contest.

Houston Academy made it to the regional finals a year ago before being eliminated during what was a 20-7 season.

Head coach Leigh Griffin believes the experience from being in the regional last year helped in this year’s battle against the Leopards.

“They were a lot less nervous this year having experienced last year, for sure,” Griffin said. “Our goal was (win) area, then our goal was sub-regional – baby goals – then our goal was Sweet 16 and then Elite 8 and we did it.”

Lauren Baker led Houston Academy in scoring with 16 points, while Mary Helen Mendheim followed with nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Maci Caldwell had nine rebounds and six points and Abby Caldwell had seven points.

“Trying to stay out of foul trouble down low was a big thing and that really helped,” Griffin said.

But the Raiders did lose Camille Reeves in the fourth quarter when she fouled out.

“We had an eighth grader (Belle Wilkison) step in there at the end when Camille fouled out and she got lots of rebounds for us and made some great passes,” Griffin said. “She didn’t let this big scene get to her. Just so proud of them.”

Houston Academy led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 32-28 going into the fourth quarter.

After Mobile Christian pulled within 32-31 on a breakaway layup by Morgan Sims with 4:31 left, Reeves and Baker each hit two free throws to account for the next four points in pushing the lead to 36-31.

The Leopards’ Ellie Roberts scored inside with 2:51 left to cut the deficit to 36-33, but Mendheim answered with a clutch put-back to make it 38-33 at the 2:35 mark. Baker scored inside to make it 40-33 with a minute left.

With 30 seconds left, an outside shot by Caroline Booker cut the HA lead to 40-35, but that would be the final points for the Leopards. Mendheim added a free throw for the final margin of victory.

“Scrappy,” Griffin described her team. “They have heart and don’t give up … they play to the last second. They are very coachable and adjust to changes within the game.”

Houston Academy outrebounded Mobile Christian 50-36. Both teams had 26 turnovers.

Mobile Christian was led in scoring by Roberts with eight points.