HA Lady Raiders rally past Wicksburg for 16-11 win, clinch area title

Thanks to a tremendous rally, Houston Academy’s softball team is the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season champion.

Trailing by nine runs in the fifth inning, the Raiders rallied from the deficit with six runs in bottom of the fifth and nine more in the bottom of the sixth for a 16-11 win over Wicksburg in a battle of Class 3A state ranked teams at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The No. 2 ranked Raiders improved to 23-3 overall and to 6-0 in area play with two games left. However, all the other area teams have at least three area losses. Wicksburg, ranked No. 8 in the 3A poll, dropped to 21-13 and 3-3 with the loss.

Pitching and defense ruled early as Houston Academy, behind a run in the bottom of the first, led 1-0 through four innings.

The game switched in the fifth when both teams batted around in high-scoring half innings that produced a combined 16 runs. Houston Academy, which trailed 10-1 after the top of the fifth, added a nine-run inning in the bottom of the sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate.

Wicksburg sent 15 players to the plate in a 10-run outburst in the top of the fifth. The inning featured six hits, most off the first pitch of the at-bat, along with four walks, two errors and a hit batter.