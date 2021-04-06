HA Lady Raiders rally past Wicksburg for 16-11 win, clinch area title

Thanks to a tremendous rally, Houston Academy’s softball team is the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season champion.
Trailing by nine runs in the fifth inning, the Raiders rallied from the deficit with six runs in bottom of the fifth and nine more in the bottom of the sixth for a 16-11 win over Wicksburg in a battle of Class 3A state ranked teams at the Westgate Softball Complex.
The No. 2 ranked Raiders improved to 23-3 overall and to 6-0 in area play with two games left. However, all the other area teams have at least three area losses. Wicksburg, ranked No. 8 in the 3A poll, dropped to 21-13 and 3-3 with the loss.
Pitching and defense ruled early as Houston Academy, behind a run in the bottom of the first, led 1-0 through four innings.
The game switched in the fifth when both teams batted around in high-scoring half innings that produced a combined 16 runs. Houston Academy, which trailed 10-1 after the top of the fifth, added a nine-run inning in the bottom of the sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate.
Wicksburg sent 15 players to the plate in a 10-run outburst in the top of the fifth. The inning featured six hits, most off the first pitch of the at-bat, along with four walks, two errors and a hit batter.
Houston Academy answered by sending 10 to the plate and scoring six runs in the bottom half to cut the margin to 10-7.
The Raiders surged ahead with their nine-run sixth highlighted by run-scoring singles by Jayonsi Beachum, Mattie Havas, Lizzy Kate Skinner and Ansleigh Smith plus a RBI triple by Alexis Milanowski. The frame also had a RBI squeeze bunt by Caley Caldwell that also produced a second run off a throwing error plus another error scoring a run and a passed ball allowing another run to score.
Wicksburg added a run in the seventh on Ashton White’s solo homer.
The run-scoring barrage began in the Wicksburg fifth.
Breeley Taylor walked and the next four hitters all earned hits on first pitches. Kara Cox singled in the shortstop hole, Morgan Roden laid down a perfect bunt single in front of the plate to load the bases before White ripped a two-run double and Megan Cochran a two-run single, giving the Panthers a 4-1 lead.
After a walk to Tori Hobbs and a fly out by Kylie Barnes, Kelsey Ellenburg walked to reload the bases. Anslie Ellenburg followed with a two-run single to right-center, increasing the lead to 6-1.
After Taylor was hit by a pitch loaded the bases, Cox earned her second hit of the inning, this one a two-run single to increase the Panther lead to 8-1.
Following a fly out, a walk to White re-loaded the bases for a fourth time and an infield error during a Cochran grounder allowed two more runs to score to make it 10-1.
An infield fly out finally ended the inning.
Houston Academy, though, quickly bounced back to get back into the game with its six-run inning.
Tylaya Lingo led off with a single and after a fly out, Alexis Milanowski singled to put runners at first and second. Beachum grounded out into a force out at second after a nice diving stop to her left by Panther shortstop Kara Cox.
Havas followed with a run-scoring double to left before Emily Maddox unloaded an opposite field three-run homer to left, cutting the margin to 10-5.
The Raiders, though, weren’t done in the inning. Mary Suzan Aman and Caldwell both drew a walk before Skinner ripped a single to right field that misplayed in the outfield, allowing both runners to score and help HA cut it to 10-7.
Houston Academy then completed the nine-run comeback to go ahead in the bottom of the sixth.
Houston Academy struck for a run in the bottom of the first. Ansleigh Smith singled and after a foul pop to the catcher, Beachum singled to left and Smith advanced to third as the tag after the throw was bobbled. Beachum went to second on the play. Havas grounded out to third with Smith scoring.
Wicksburg threatened in the third, putting runners at second and third with two outs on a single by Anslie Ellenburg and sinking hard-line drive double by Roden that just eluded a diving effort by HA’s leftfielder. However, Raider pitcher Milanowski got White to fly out to right field to end the threat.
The Panthers also threatened in the fourth with runners at first and second with one out following a walk to Hobbs and a single by Barnes. Hobbs moved to third on a deep fly ball out to center by Kelsey Ellenburg. However, Milanowski got out of the inning with a swinging strikeout on a 3-2 fastball to Anslie Ellenburg.
Houston Academy had a threat in the bottom of the fifth, putting runners at first and second with one out. Maddox reached on an infield error – the game’s first error – and Aman earned a bunt single. However, Cochran, Wicksburg’s pitcher, got two straight ground outs to shortstop Cox, who made a nice, quick throw on the first one to record the out on a slow grounder.